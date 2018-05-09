Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

HAMPTON, Va., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on its common capital stock to be paid on June 29, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2018. Based on the stock's closing price of $26.34 on May 8, 2018, the dividend yield is approximately 1.7%. The dividend is consistent with the prior quarter's dividend.
ABOUT OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPOF) is the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, a locally owned and managed community bank based in Hampton, Virginia serving all of Hampton Roads; and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a Hampton Roads wealth management services provider. Additional information on the Company is available at www.OldPoint.com under "Investor Relations".
