OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF KIVIN JONES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced the appointment of Kivin Jones as Senior Vice President – Chief Human Resource Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Jones will work closely with ORI's Office of the Chief Executive Officer, enhancing the Company's human capital strategy and best practices across the organization, including oversight responsibilities of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

He joins ORI's executive team in Chicago with over 22 years of experience in human resource leadership. Mr. Jones most recently served as an Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and his experience includes human resource leadership positions at USAA, Marsh, and CNA Insurance. He received his bachelor's degree from The University of Michigan, and a master's degree in Human Resource Development from Georgia State University.

In making this announcement, Craig Smiddy, ORI's President and CEO, noted that "Kivin brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our organization. We look forward to Kivin harmonizing his insights with our culture as we align the organization for continued long-term success."

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

