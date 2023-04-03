OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF A NEW LAWYERS SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced that it is forming a new underwriting subsidiary to provide insurance solutions to lawyers. The new company, Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance, Inc. (ORLSI), will focus on providing professional liability coverages for lawyers and will be led by Michael Furlong as President. Mr. Furlong is a lawyer himself with more than 30 years of industry experience and a strong underwriting track record in lawyers professional liability. He holds his J.D. from the Creighton University School of Law.

In making this announcement, Craig R. Smiddy, ORI's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted that, "Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance is a natural extension and continuation of ORI's long, successful history of hiring outstanding talent to launch specialized insurance businesses focused on specialty niches. Mike is a strong cultural fit with our organization, and with his underwriting leadership and the full resources of ORI, we are confident that our newest company will deliver long-term value for our shareholders and other important stakeholders."

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 346-8100

At Old Republic: At Financial Relations Board: Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation