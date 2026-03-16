OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES AT BITCO INSURANCE COMPANIES

CHICAGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – Old Republic International today announced a leadership transition at BITCO Insurance Companies, effective April 1, 2026. Meyer Lehman has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, and Vince Lamb, BITCO's current Chief Executive Officer, will become Executive Chairman.

In making this announcement, Craig Smiddy, Old Republic International's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented that "Meyer is a proven leader with the experience, judgment, and people-first approach that aligns closely with Old Republic's culture and operating philosophy. He has earned the trust of BITCO's colleagues, agents, and business partners, and we are confident in his ability to lead BITCO forward. This move reflects thoughtful succession planning and ensures we will continue to benefit from Vince's deep institutional knowledge, leadership, and steady counsel."

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies are experts in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit www.oldrepublic.com.

At Old Republic: At Financial Relations Board: Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer Investors: Joe Calabrese/[email protected]

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation