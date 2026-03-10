OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES AT OLD REPUBLIC PROFESSIONAL

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – Old Republic International today announced that Doug Wordekemper will become Chief Executive Officer of Old Republic Professional, effective March 23. In addition, Frank Kastelic, Old Republic Professional's current President, will transition to President, Public D&O, reporting to Wordekemper.

Wordekemper brings over 25 years of Financial Lines underwriting and leadership experience, most recently as Head of Wholesale Financial Lines for a large global specialist insurer. In making this announcement, Craig Smiddy, Old Republic International's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted "Doug has a long track record of disciplined underwriting, thoughtful portfolio management, and partnership with brokers and clients. He has led his teams through growth and change with a people-first leadership style that aligns well with our culture. Frank's deep expertise and relationships in Public D&O will guide his leadership of Old Republic Professional's largest segment. We are excited for our expanded executive team to lead Old Republic Professional's specialty underwriters and diversified portfolio into the future."

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies are experts in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit www.oldrepublic.com.

