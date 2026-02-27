OLD REPUBLIC DECLARES FIRST QUARTER REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF 31.5 CENTS PER SHARE

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 31.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable on March 19, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 09, 2026. Subject to Board approval of each quarter's new rate, the full year's cash dividend will amount to $1.26 per share compared to $1.16 per share paid in 2025, an 8.6% increase.

2026 marks the 45th consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 85th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies are experts in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit www.oldrepublic.com.

