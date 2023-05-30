OLD REPUBLIC APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT TO PMA COMPANIES

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — PMA Companies, Inc (PMA), a member of the Old Republic General Insurance Group, today announced the appointment of Sashi Aiyathurai as Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer. Ms. Aiyathurai will oversee all aspects of the Company's insurance underwriting and corporate distribution functions and will be a key member of the Office of the CEO, reporting to Derek Hopper, PMA's CEO. She joins PMA with over 25 years of experience, which includes executive leadership, corporate strategy, and oversight of production underwriting and regional underwriting activities. She earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business with a major in Finance and Risk Management & Insurance. In addition, she holds the CPCU and ARM designations.

In making the announcement, Craig Smiddy, ORI's President and CEO, noted that "Sashi's expertise enriches PMA's underwriting knowledge, and her executive leadership experience will provide additional depth and perspective to PMA's executive team." Derek Hopper, PMA's CEO, commented, "We have been impressed with her intellect, industry knowledge, and focus on underwriting excellence, and are looking forward to her contributions to our organization."

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

