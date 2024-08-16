OLD REPUBLIC DECLARES THIRD QUARTER REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF 26.5 CENTS PER SHARE

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 26.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable on September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 6, 2024. Subject to Board approval each quarter, the full year's cash dividend will amount to $1.06 per share compared to 98 cents per share paid in 2023, an 8.2% increase.

2024 marks the 43rd consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 83rd year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

