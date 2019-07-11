Old Republic International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

CHICAGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 25, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter and first six months of 2019. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at www.oldrepublic.com or on a listen-only phone line at 888‑481‑2862.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 844-512-2921, passcode 1090572, which will be available through August 1, 2019. The replay will also be available on Old Republic International's website through August 25, 2019.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest publicly held insurance organizations. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. Its most recent financial statements reflect consolidated assets of approximately $20.29 billion and common shareholders' equity of $5.66 billion, or $18.94 per share. Its current stock market valuation is approximately $6.93 billion, or $22.88 per share.

The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run. For the 25 years ended in 2018, the Company's total market return, with dividends reinvested, has grown at a compounded annual rate of 9.9% per share. For the same period, the total market return, with dividends reinvested, for the S&P 500 Index has grown at a 9.1% annual compound rate. During those years, Old Republic's shareholders' equity account, inclusive of cash dividends, has risen at an average annual rate of 8.9% per share, and the regular cash dividend has grown at an 8.5% annual compound rate.

According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is one of just 111 qualifying companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth. Moreover, Old Republic has paid a cash dividend without interruption since the World War II year of 1942 (78 years), and it has raised the annual cash dividend pay-out for each of the past 38 years.

