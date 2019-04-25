Old Republic Reports Results For The First Quarter 2019

CHICAGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today reported the following consolidated results (a):







Quarters Ended March 31,





2019

2018

% Change Pretax income (loss)



$ 518.5

$ (6.0)

N/M

Pretax investment gains (losses) included in pretax income (loss)



368.0

(136.4)

N/M

Pretax income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)



$ 150.4

$ 130.4

15.4 %

















Net income (loss)



$ 412.2

$ 4.0

N/M

Net of tax investment gains (losses) included in net income (loss)



290.6

(107.7)

N/M

Net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)



$ 121.5

$ 111.8

8.7 %

First quarter pretax and net income, excluding all investment gains (losses), were most positively affected by improved results from underwriting and related services, and net investment income. As indicated on pages 2 and 3, quarter-over-quarter comparisons of overall and per share net income were affected by: (a) the impact of substantial shifts in the fair value of equity securities, and (b) the lower number of average diluted shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2018.











FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (a)



















Quarters Ended March 31,





SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENTS:











2019

2018

% Change



Revenues:

























Net premiums and fees earned











$ 1,358.1

$ 1,330.4

2.1 %



Net investment income











112.1

105.8

5.9





Other income











30.4

30.6

-0.6





Total operating revenues











1,500.6

1,466.8

2.3





Investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions











12.3

15.5







Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities











355.6

(152.0)







Total investment gains (losses)











368.0

(136.4)







Total revenues











1,868.6

1,330.4







Operating expenses:

























Claim costs











606.0

594.0

2.0





Sales and general expenses











733.4

728.0

0.7





Interest and other charges











10.6

14.4

-25.8





Total operating expenses











1,350.1

1,336.4

1.0 %



Pretax income (loss)











518.5

(6.0)







Income taxes (credits)











106.2

(10.1)







Net income (loss)











$ 412.2

$ 4.0































































COMMON STOCK STATISTICS:

























Net income (loss) per share: Basic











$ 1.38

$ 0.01







Diluted











$ 1.37

$ 0.01







Components of net income (loss) per share:

























Basic net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)











$ 0.41

$ 0.40

2.5 %



Net investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions











0.03

0.04







Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities











0.94

(0.43)







Basic net income (loss)











$ 1.38

$ 0.01







Diluted net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)











$ 0.40

$ 0.40

— %



Net investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions











0.03

0.04







Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities











0.94

(0.43)







Diluted net income (loss)











$ 1.37

$ 0.01







Cash dividends on common stock











$ 0.2000

$ 0.1950







Book value per share











$ 18.94

$ 16.82

12.6 %































Common shares outstanding: Average basic











299,020,956

278,116,902

7.5 %



Average diluted











300,172,853

279,528,034

7.4 %



Actual, end of period











302,950,409

302,185,787

0.3 %































(a) All amounts in this report are stated in millions except common stock data and percentages.

































Old Republic is managed with the objective of achieving a continuous, long-term improvement in operating results and ensuring balance sheet strength for its basic business of insurance underwriting and related services. In this view, operating results exclude all investment gains or (losses). In management's opinion this focus provides a better ability to realistically analyze, evaluate, and establish accountability for the results and benefits that arise from the basic business. According to the tenets of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), however, net income, which includes all defined investment gains or (losses), is the measure of total profitability.

In management's opinion, the inclusion of realized investment gains or (losses) in net income can mask the fundamental operating results of an insurance business. That's because their realization is, more often than not, highly discretionary. It's usually affected by such randomly occurring factors as the timing of individual securities sales, tax-planning considerations, and modifications of investment management judgments on the direction of securities markets or the prospects of individual investees or industry sectors. Moreover, the inclusion since January 1, 2018 of unrealized investment gains or (losses) in equity (but not fixed maturity) securities required by a new rule of the Financial Accounting Standard Board ("FASB"), can lead to even greater period-to-period fluctuations in reported net income. The impact of the continuous spiral in stock market valuations is most evident in its net of tax effect on net income for the first three months of 2019 and 2018.

Quarter-over-quarter comparisons of per share results are also complicated by the calculation of shares outstanding in determining diluted earnings per share. The reported 279,528,034 average diluted shares outstanding for the first quarter of 2018 does not include incremental shares attributable to the Company's convertible debt security. These shares were issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 following the full conversion of that security in the quarter then ended. However, they were excluded from the calculation due to the application of GAAP methodology intended to preclude an antidilutive outcome on a net income per share basis. Had these converted shares been included, the resulting diluted net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses) per share would have been $0.38 compared to the reported $0.40 per share. On this basis, the first quarter 2019 per share amount of $0.40 represents a 5.3% increase rather than the -% shown on the preceding page.

The table on the next page shows an array of numbers purposefully arranged in 10 sections. In management's opinion, the information in sections A to G and at J highlight the most meaningful, realistic indicators of ORI's segmented and consolidated financial performance. The information underscores the necessity of reviewing reported results by separating the fait-accompli of economic realities from the transient vagaries in securities markets.















Major Segmented and Consolidated



Elements of Income (Loss)



Quarters Ended March 31,













2019

2018

% Change A. Net premiums, fees, and other income:





















General insurance











$ 831.5



$ 791.2



5.1 % Title insurance











506.9



513.8



-1.4

Corporate and other











3.4



3.9



-12.3

Other income











30.4



30.6



-0.6

Subtotal











1,372.2



1,339.6



2.4

RFIG run-off business











16.2



21.3



-24.2

Consolidated











$ 1,388.5



$ 1,361.0



2.0 %























B. Underwriting and related services income (loss):





















General insurance











$ 38.8



$ 17.1



126.5 % Title insurance











11.6



21.3



-45.5

Corporate and other











(5.2)



(5.1)



-0.9

Subtotal











45.2



33.3



35.8

RFIG run-off business











3.7



5.6



-33.5

Consolidated











$ 49.0



$ 38.9



25.8 % C. Consolidated underwriting ratio:





















Claim ratio











44.6 %

44.6 %



Expense ratio











51.4



52.1





Composite ratio











96.0 %

96.7 %



























D. Net investment income:





















General insurance











$ 88.2



$ 83.2



6.0 % Title insurance











10.2



9.4



8.3

Corporate and other











9.0



7.7



16.3

Subtotal











107.5



100.4



7.1

RFIG run-off business











4.5



5.3



-15.3

Consolidated











$ 112.1



$ 105.8



5.9 % E. Interest and other charges:





















General insurance











$ 18.7



$ 17.0





Title insurance











1.3



1.2





Corporate and other (a)











(9.4)



(3.8)





Subtotal











10.6



14.4





RFIG run-off business











—



—





Consolidated











$ 10.6



$ 14.4



-25.8 %























F. Segmented and consolidated pretax income (loss)





















excluding investment gains (losses):





















General insurance











$ 108.3



$ 83.3



30.0 % Title insurance











20.5



29.5



-30.4

Corporate and other











13.2



6.5



103.1 Subtotal











142.1



119.4



19.0

RFIG run-off business











8.2



10.9



-24.6

Consolidated











150.4



130.4



15.4 % Income taxes (credits) on above (b)











28.8



18.5





G. Net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)











121.5



111.8



8.7 % H. Consolidated pretax investment gains (losses):





















Realized from actual transactions











12.3



15.5





Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities











355.6



(152.0)





Total











368.0



(136.4)





Income taxes (credits) on above











77.4



(28.7)





Net of tax investment gains (losses)











290.6



(107.7)





I. Net income (loss)











$ 412.2



$ 4.0





J. Consolidated operating cash flow











$ 136.2



$ 130.8





















































(a) Includes consolidation/elimination entries. (b) The effective tax rates applicable to pretax income excluding investment gains or losses were 19.2% and 14.3% for the first quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher rate for 2019 results from greater underwriting and related services income which is taxed at the full nominal Federal income tax rate of 21%.



General Insurance Segment Results - The table below reflects the major elements affecting this segment's financial performance for the periods shown.















Quarters Ended March 31, General Insurance Summary Operating Results











2019

2018

% Change Net premiums earned











$ 831.5



$ 791.2



5.1 % Net investment income











88.2



83.2



6.0

Other income











30.2



30.3



-0.2

Operating revenues











950.0



904.8



5.0

Claim costs











580.3



566.1



2.5

Sales and general expenses











242.5



238.3



1.8

Interest and other charges











18.7



17.0



10.2

Operating expenses











841.7



821.4



2.5

Segment pretax operating income (loss) (a)











$ 108.3



$ 83.3



30.0 %























Claim ratio











69.8 %

71.5 %



Expense ratio











25.5



26.3





Composite ratio











95.3 %

97.8 %





________________ (a) In connection with the run-off mortgage guaranty ("MI") and consumer credit indemnity ("CCI") combination, $0.4 of pretax operating income for the first quarter 2018 was retained by certain general insurance companies pursuant to various quota share and stop loss reinsurance agreements. All of these amounts, however, have been reclassified such that 100% of the CCI run-off business is reported in the RFIG run-off segment.

General insurance underwriting/service profitability grew in this year's first quarter. This occurred as earned premiums edged up 5.1% and claim ratios declined by 2.4%. With few exceptions, earned premiums grew for most types of coverages and markets served. Higher premiums stemmed principally from commercial automobile (trucking), national accounts, and executive indemnity. The cumulative effects of recent years' and ongoing premium rate increases in several insurance products, along with new business production, were once again the main contributors.

As the next table indicates, claim ratios have seen a fairly consistent downtrend during the past several years. The improvement has come from slightly lower estimates of current accident years' claim provisions, and from the lessening impacts of developments in prior years' reserve estimates.











Effect of Prior Periods'

















(Favorable)/

Claim Ratio Excluding

Reported

Unfavorable Claim

Prior Periods' Claim

Claim Ratio

Reserves Development

Reserves Development 2014

77.9%





3.9%





74.0%

2015

74.1





1.5





72.6

2016

73.0





0.3





72.7

2017

71.8





0.7





71.1

2018

72.2%





—%





72.2%

1st Quarter 2018

71.5%





2.0%





69.5%

1st Quarter 2019

69.8%





(1.4)%





71.2%



As the above income statement summary shows, year-over-year operating expenses have remained well-aligned with earned premiums trends.

Quarterly and annual claim provisions, and the trends they display, may not be particularly meaningful indicators of future outcomes for ORI's liability-oriented mix of business. However, in the absence of significant economic and insurance industry dislocations in the foreseeable future, we currently anticipate that annually reported claim ratios should gradually fall within targeted averages in the high 60% to low 70% range. Assuming the current mix of coverages, the overall business should reflect an expense ratio ranging between 23% and 25%. In these circumstances, the composite underwriting ratio should fall within a range of 90% to 95%.



Title Insurance Segment Results - The table below reflects the major elements affecting this segment's financial performance for the periods shown.















Quarters Ended March 31, Title Insurance Summary Operating Results











2019

2018

% Change Net premiums and fees earned











$ 506.9



$ 513.8



-1.4 % Net investment income











10.2



9.4



8.3

Other income











0.1



0.2



-52.3

Operating revenues











517.3



523.6



-1.2

Claim costs











14.4



12.9



11.9

Sales and general expenses











480.9



479.8



0.2

Interest and other charges











1.3



1.2



4.3

Operating expenses











496.7



494.0



0.5

Segment pretax operating income (loss)











$ 20.5



$ 29.5



-30.4 %























Claim ratio











2.9 %

2.5 %



Expense ratio











94.8



93.3





Composite ratio











97.7 %

95.8 %





Year-over-year comparisons of revenues from title premiums and fees reflect a mild slowdown in housing and mortgage lending activity. By contrast, claim costs trended higher as favorable development of prior years' claim reserve estimates edged down. The following table shows recent annual and interim periods' claim ratios and the effect of claim development trends:











Effect of Prior Periods'

















(Favorable)/

Claim Ratio Excluding

Reported

Unfavorable Claim

Prior Periods' Claim

Claim Ratio

Reserves Development

Reserves Development 2014

5.2%





(0.8)%





6.0%

2015

4.9





(0.6)





5.5

2016

3.8





(1.1)





4.9

2017

0.9





(3.3)





4.2

2018

2.1%





(2.0)%





4.1%

1st Quarter 2018

2.5%





(1.6)%





4.1%

1st Quarter 2019

2.9%





(1.1)%





4.0%



Net investment income is reflective of both a relatively stable invested asset base and investment yield environment. Operating expenses have remained aligned with revenues from premiums and fees.