Old Republic Reports Results For The First Quarter 2021

OVERALL RESULTS

















Quarters Ended March 31,















2021

2020

% Change Pretax income (loss)













$ 630.6



$ (769.9)





Pretax investment gains (losses)













375.4



(944.1)





Pretax income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)













$ 255.1



$ 174.2



46.5 %

























Net income (loss)













$ 502.1



$ (604.8)





Net of tax investment gains (losses)













295.7



(745.6)





Net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)













$ 206.3



$ 140.8



46.5 %

























PER DILUTED SHARE

































Quarters Ended March 31,















2021

2020

% Change Net income (loss)













$ 1.68



$ (2.01)





Net of tax investment gains (losses)













.99



(2.48)





Net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)













$ .69



$ .47



46.8 %

























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









































March 31,

Dec. 31,



















2021

2020

% Change Shareholders' equity: Total













$ 6,451.8



$ 6,186.6



4.3 % Per Common Share













$ 21.59



$ 20.75



4.0 %

________ (a) All amounts in this report are stated in millions except common stock data and percentages.

This year's first quarter consolidated pretax income, excluding investment gains or losses continued to show strong growth in profitability in the General Insurance and Title Insurance businesses. Solid underwriting results produced a consolidated combined ratio of 90.9%, compared to 95.1% in the first quarter of 2020. Total and per share net income reflect significant changes in the fair value of equity securities, particularly by comparison to 2020's first quarter when equity markets were disrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first quarter the economy began to recover from the effects of the pandemic as the widespread distribution of effective vaccines commenced. General Insurance earned premiums increased slightly compared to the first quarter of 2020 when the impact of the pandemic was not yet reflected. Title Insurance continued to experience robust growth in premium and fee revenues as low interest rates and a favorable real estate market persisted. The RFIG Run-off business produced a small underwriting profit as delinquencies continued to decline from the elevated levels at the height of the pandemic.

Net investment income decreased for the quarter as moderate growth in the invested asset base was more than offset by lower investment yields. As the equity market performance continued to improve, the Company's common stock portfolio appreciated, however was partially offset by declines in the fixed maturity portfolio. This overall favorable investment valuation, along with higher retained earnings contributed to an increased book value per share of $21.59 as of March 31, 2021 from $20.75 at December 31, 2020.

As the economy emerges from the impacts of the pandemic, premium and fee revenues in General Insurance could continue growing, especially compared to the 2020 periods where exposure levels were lower due to the effects of the pandemic on economic activity and employment levels. Title Insurance premium and fee revenues could remain strong as long as low interest rates and a favorable real estate market continue. In the RFIG Run-off business, future claims experience could depend upon the continued, mitigating effects of loan forbearance programs mandated by the Federal government, and the rate at which employment levels recover. Management believes that the Company's strong financial condition will enable it to thrive as the economy recovers.

Old Republic's business is managed for the long run. In this context management's key objectives are to achieve highly profitable operating results over the long term, and to ensure balance sheet strength for the primary needs of the insurance subsidiaries' underwriting and related services business. In this view, the evaluation of periodic and long-term results excludes consideration of all investment gains and (losses). Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), however, net income (loss), which includes all specifically defined realized and unrealized investment gains and (losses), is the measure of total profitability.

In management's opinion, the focus on income (loss) excluding all investment gains and losses provides a better way to realistically analyze, evaluate, and establish accountability for the results and benefits that arise from the basic operations of the business. The inclusion of realized investment gains and (losses) in net income (loss) can mask the reality and trends in the fundamental operating results of the insurance business. That is because their realization is, more often than not, highly discretionary. It is usually affected by the timing of individual securities sales, tax-planning considerations, and modifications of investment management judgments about the direction of securities markets or the prospects of individual investees or industry sectors. Moreover, the inclusion of unrealized investment gains and (losses) in equity securities can further distort such operating results and trends therein and thus lead to even greater period-to-period fluctuations in reported net income (loss). The impact of the continuous volatility in stock market valuations is most evident in its net of tax effect on net income (loss) for the periods reported upon.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









Quarters Ended March 31,



SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENTS (a):











2021

2020

% Change



Revenues:

























Net premiums and fees earned











$ 1,838.9



$ 1,559.3



17.9 %



Net investment income











104.3



114.1



-8.6





Other income











36.3



34.6



4.7





Total operating revenues











1,979.6



1,708.2



15.9





Investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions











7.8



18.5









Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities











367.5



(962.7)









Total investment gains (losses)











375.4



(944.1)









Total revenues











2,355.0



764.0









Operating expenses:

























Claim costs











603.4



622.6



-3.1





Sales and general expenses











1,110.3



899.4



23.4





Interest and other charges











10.6



11.9



-10.6





Total operating expenses











1,724.4



1,534.0



12.4 %



Pretax income (loss)











630.6



(769.9)









Income taxes (credits)











128.5



(165.1)









Net income (loss)











$ 502.1



$ (604.8)

































































COMMON STOCK STATISTICS:

























Components of net income (loss) per share:

























Basic net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)











$ 0.69



$ 0.47



46.8 %



Net investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions











0.02



0.05









Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities











0.97



(2.53)









Basic net income (loss)











$ 1.68



$ (2.01)









Diluted net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)











$ 0.69



$ 0.47



46.8 %



Net investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions











0.02



0.05









Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities











0.97



(2.53)









Diluted net income (loss)











$ 1.68



$ (2.01)









Cash dividends on common stock











$ 0.22



$ 0.21









Book value per share











$ 21.59



$ 17.29



24.9 %

























































(a) Certain reclassification adjustments were made to increase net premiums and fees earned with a corresponding increase to sales and general expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to conform the prior period to the current presentation. See Note (a) in Title Insurance Segment Results on page (5).

Management believes the information in sections A to G and J of the table on the following page highlight the most meaningful, realistic indicators of ORI's segmented and consolidated financial performance. The information underscores the necessity of reviewing reported results by separating the inherent volatility of securities markets and their above-noted impact on reported net income (loss).

















Major Segmented and Consolidated

Elements of Income (Loss)





Quarters Ended March 31,













2021

2020

% Change A. Net premiums, fees, and other income (c):





















General insurance











$ 859.1



$ 852.8



0.7 % Title insurance











967.7



690.7



40.1

Corporate and other











2.8



3.1



-9.4

Other income











36.3



34.6



4.7

Subtotal











1,866.0



1,581.4



18.0

RFIG run-off business











9.2



12.6



-26.8

Consolidated











$ 1,875.2



$ 1,594.0



17.6 %























B. Underwriting and related services income (loss):















General insurance











$ 71.9



$ 37.5



91.7 % Title insurance











93.8



33.3



181.1

Corporate and other











(6.0)



(2.9)



-103.1

Subtotal











159.7



67.9



135.2

RFIG run-off business











1.7



4.0



-56.7

Consolidated











$ 161.4



$ 71.9



124.4 % C. Consolidated underwriting ratio (d):





















Claim ratio











32.8 %

39.9 %



Expense ratio











58.1



55.2





Combined ratio











90.9 %

95.1 %



























D. Net investment income:





















General insurance











$ 84.8



$ 90.6



-6.3 % Title insurance











10.5



10.8



-3.0

Corporate and other











5.7



8.3



-31.2

Subtotal











101.1



109.8



-7.9

RFIG run-off business











3.2



4.3



-26.4

Consolidated











$ 104.3



$ 114.1



-8.6 % E. Interest and other charges (credits):





















General insurance











$ 16.0



$ 18.0





Title insurance











0.6



0.8





Corporate and other (a)











(5.9)



(6.9)





Subtotal











10.6



11.9





RFIG run-off business











—



—





Consolidated











$ 10.6



$ 11.9



-10.6 %























F. Segmented and consolidated pretax income (loss)















excluding investment gains (losses)(B+D-E):















General insurance











$ 140.8



$ 110.1



27.9 % Title insurance











103.7



43.3



139.3

Corporate and other











5.6



12.3



-54.0

Subtotal











250.1



165.7



50.9

RFIG run-off business











4.9



8.4



-40.9

Consolidated











255.1



174.2



46.5 % Income taxes (credits) on above (b)











48.8



33.3





G. Net income (loss) excluding





















investment gains (losses)











206.3



140.8



46.5 % H. Consolidated pretax investment





















gains (losses):





















Realized from actual transactions





















and impairments











7.8



18.5





Unrealized from changes in





















fair value of equity securities











367.5



(962.7)





Total











375.4



(944.1)





Income taxes (credits) on above











79.6



(198.5)





Net of tax investment gains (losses)











295.7



(745.6)





I. Net income (loss)











$ 502.1



$ (604.8)





J. Consolidated operating cash flow











$ 296.0



$ 216.3































(a) Includes consolidation/elimination entries. (b) The effective tax rates applicable to pretax income excluding investment gains and (losses) were 19.1% and 19.2% for the first quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively. (c) Certain reclassification adjustments were made to increase net premiums and fees earned with a corresponding increase to sales and general expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to conform the prior period to the current presentation. See Note (a) in Title Insurance Segment results on page (5).



General Insurance Segment Results















General Insurance













Summary Operating Results





Quarters Ended March 31,













2021

2020

% Change Net premiums written











$ 871.2



$ 860.7



1.2 % Net premiums earned











859.1



852.8



0.7

Net investment income











84.8



90.6



-6.3

Other income











36.0



34.5



4.4

Operating revenues











980.0



978.0



0.2

Claim costs











567.3



595.4



-4.7

Sales and general expenses











255.8



254.4



0.5

Interest and other charges











16.0



18.0



-11.1

Operating expenses











839.2



867.9



-3.3

Segment pretax operating income (loss)











$ 140.8



$ 110.1



27.9 %























Claim ratio











66.0 %

69.8 %



Expense ratio











25.6



25.8





Combined ratio











91.6 %

95.6 %





General Insurance net premiums earned were up slightly in the first quarter by comparison to the first quarter of the prior year which was largely unaffected by the pandemic. Strong premium rate increases for most lines of coverage, and new business production continued. Rising premiums in commercial auto, financial indemnity and property coverages largely offset the decline in workers' compensation and general liability premiums. Net investment income decreased for the quarter as lower yields more than offset the higher investment base.

The General Insurance reported claim ratio improved in the first quarter, driven by favorable reserve development from prior periods, and from lower current period claim provisions in workers' compensation and commercial auto coverages. The expense ratio remained relatively consistent with the prior year's first quarter, and generally reflects the line of coverage mix, and the variability of sales and general expenses among various lines of coverage. Together, these factors produced significantly greater pretax operating income for the first quarter.

The following table shows recent annual and interim periods' claim ratios and the effects of claim development trends:











Effect of Prior Periods'

















(Favorable)/

Claim Ratio Excluding

Reported

Unfavorable Claim

Prior Periods' Claim

Claim Ratio

Reserves Development

Reserves Development 2016

73.0 %





0.3 %





72.7 %

2017

71.8







0.7







71.1



2018

72.2







—







72.2



2019

71.8







0.4







71.4



2020

69.9 %





(0.8) %





70.7 %

1st Quarter 2020

69.8 %





(0.7) %





70.5 %

1st Quarter 2021

66.0 %





(2.7) %





68.7 %



Quarterly and annual claim ratios and trends may not be particularly meaningful indicators of future outcomes for a liability-oriented mix of business with relatively long claim payment patterns. Assuming the current line of coverage mix, management's targets are claim ratio averages in the high 60% to low 70% range, expense ratio averages of 25% or below, and a combined ratio between 90% and 95%.





Title Insurance Segment Results















Title Insurance













Summary Operating Results





Quarters Ended March 31,













2021

2020

% Change Net premiums and fees earned (a)











$ 967.7



$ 690.7



40.1 % Net investment income











10.5



10.8



-3.0

Other income











0.2



0.1



77.1

Operating revenues











978.4



701.6



39.4

Claim costs











29.2



21.5



35.8

Sales and general expenses (a)











844.8



635.9



32.9

Interest and other charges











0.6



0.8



-24.7

Operating expenses











874.7



658.3



32.9

Segment pretax operating income (loss)











$ 103.7



$ 43.3



139.3 %























Claim ratio











3.0 %

3.1 %



Expense ratio











87.3



92.0





Combined ratio











90.3 %

95.1 %





________ (a) Certain reclassification adjustments were made to increase net premiums and fees earned with a corresponding increase to sales and general expenses of $62.5 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. These adjustments were made to conform the prior period to the current presentation to reflect such revenues gross of applicable commission expense and had no impact on segmented pretax operating income (loss).

Title Insurance net premiums and fees earned increased by approximately 40% over the first quarter of 2020, with strong results generated from both agency and direct production channels. This performance was driven by a continued low interest rate environment and a robust real estate market, resulting in an increase in both purchase transactions and refinance activity.

The Title Insurance reported claim ratio trended slightly lower for the quarter, influenced by favorable reserve development from prior periods. The expense ratio improved over the prior year's first quarter from greater leverage of the expense structure on significantly higher premium and fee volume.

The following table shows recent annual and interim periods' claim ratios and the effects of claim development trends:











Effect of Prior Periods'

















(Favorable)/

Claim Ratio Excluding

Reported

Unfavorable Claim

Prior Periods' Claim

Claim Ratio

Reserves Development

Reserves Development 2016

3.5 %





(1.0) %





4.5 %

2017

0.8







(3.0)







3.8



2018

1.9







(1.8)







3.7



2019

2.5







(1.2)







3.7



2020

2.3 %





(1.3) %





3.6 %

1st Quarter 2020

3.1 %





(0.5) %





3.6 %

1st Quarter 2021

3.0 %





(0.6) %





3.6 %





RFIG Run-off Segment Results















RFIG Run-off













Summary Operating Results





Quarters Ended March 31,













2021

2020

% Change Mortgage Insurance (MI)





















Net premiums earned











$ 9.2



$ 12.6



-26.8 % Net investment income











3.2



4.3



-26.4

Claim costs











4.3



4.7



-9.9

MI pretax operating income (loss)











$ 4.9



$ 8.4



-40.9 %























Claim ratio











46.5 %

37.8 %



Expense ratio











34.5



30.2





Combined ratio











81.0 %

68.0 %





Pretax operating results of RFIG Run-off reflect the expected continuing drop in net earned premiums from declining risk in force, and claim costs affected by the economic impacts of the pandemic. Whereas delinquency trends continued to improve in 2021's first quarter, they remain elevated by comparison to pre-pandemic levels. Investment income declined as a result of lower investment yields and to a lesser extent a lower invested asset base.

Prior to the onset of the pandemic, as indicated in the far right column of the following table, the RFIG Run-off claim ratios had experienced a decline in recent periods largely due to a combination of declining new loan defaults and stable-to-improving cure rates for outstanding delinquent loans.











Effect of Prior Periods'

















(Favorable)/

Claim Ratio Excluding

Reported

Unfavorable Claim

Prior Periods' Claim

Claim Ratio

Reserves Development

Reserves Development 2016

34.1 %





(39.8) %





73.9 %

2017

57.6







(38.3)







95.9



2018

43.2







(27.0)







70.2



2019

55.0







(12.5)







67.5



2020

81.7 %





(26.5) %





108.2 %

1st Quarter 2020

37.8 %





(14.6) %





52.4 %

1st Quarter 2021

46.5 %





(13.5) %





60.0 %





Corporate and Other Operating Results

















Corporate and Other















Summary Operating Results







Quarters Ended March 31,















2021

2020

% Change Net life and accident premiums earned













$ 2.8



$ 3.1



-9.4 % Net investment income













5.7



8.3



-31.2

Other operating income













—



—



—

Operating revenues













8.5



11.5



-25.3

Claim costs













2.4



0.8



181.9

Insurance expenses













0.8



1.2



-35.1

Corporate, interest and other expenses - net













(0.3)



(2.9)



87.3

Operating expenses













2.9



(0.8)



N/M Corporate and other pretax operating income (loss)













$ 5.6



$ 12.3



-54.0 %

This segment includes the combination of a small life and accident insurance business and the net costs associated with the parent holding company and its internal corporate services subsidiaries. The segment tends to produce highly variable results stemming from volatility inherent to the small scale of the life and accident insurance line, net investment income, and net interest charges (credits) pertaining to external and intra-system financing arrangements.



Summary Consolidated Balance Sheet



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2020 Assets:









Cash and fixed maturity securities $ 11,177.3



$ 11,365.1



$ 10,149.7

Equity securities 4,271.3



4,054.8



3,214.9

Other invested assets 116.1



115.3



114.7

Cash and invested assets 15,564.7



15,535.3



13,479.4

Accounts and premiums receivable 1,626.6



1,593.9



1,590.3

Federal income tax recoverable: Deferred —



—



130.1

Reinsurance balances recoverable 4,477.2



4,362.8



3,884.1

Deferred policy acquisition costs 334.9



328.0



323.3

Sundry assets 1,045.6



995.0



944.8

Total assets $ 23,049.3



$ 22,815.2



$ 20,352.2













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:









Policy liabilities $ 2,641.2



$ 2,593.1



$ 2,479.9

Claim reserves 10,853.3



10,671.0



9,995.9

Federal income tax payable: Current 36.9



4.2



27.9

Deferred 165.0



137.3



—

Reinsurance balances and funds 793.5



725.4



727.9

Debt 947.2



966.4



967.8

Sundry liabilities 1,160.1



1,530.8



1,009.7

Total liabilities 16,597.4



16,628.5



15,209.3

Shareholders' equity 6,451.8



6,186.6



5,142.9

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,049.3



$ 22,815.2



$ 20,352.2





Cash, Invested Assets, and Shareholders' Equity





Cash, Invested Assets, and Shareholders' Equity















% Change



March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

March '21/

March '21/



2021

2020

2020

Dec. '20

March '20 Cash and invested assets:



















Fixed maturity securities, cash and other invested assets $ 11,293.4



$ 11,480.4



$ 10,264.5



-1.6 %

10.0 %

Equity securities 4,271.3



4,054.8



3,214.9



5.3



32.9



Total per balance sheet $ 15,564.7



$ 15,535.3



$ 13,479.4



0.2 %

15.5 %

Total at cost for all $ 14,054.8



$ 14,151.6



$ 13,415.6



-0.7 %

4.8 %























Composition of shareholders' equity per share:



















Equity before items below $ 18.22



$ 17.73



$ 17.58



2.8 %

3.6 %

Unrealized investment gains (losses) and other





















accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 3.37



3.02



(0.29)















Total $ 21.59



$ 20.75



$ 17.29



4.0 %

24.9 %

























Segmented composition of

















shareholders' equity per share:



















Excluding RFIG run-off segment $ 20.13



$ 19.25



$ 15.89



4.6 %

26.7 %

RFIG run-off segment 1.46



1.50



1.40















Consolidated total $ 21.59



$ 20.75



$ 17.29



4.0 %

24.9 %

Old Republic's invested assets portfolio is directed in consideration of enterprise-wide risk management objectives. Most importantly, these are intended to ensure solid funding of the insurance subsidiaries' long-term obligations to customers, policyholders and their beneficiaries, as well as the long-term stability of the subsidiaries' capital accounts. For these reasons, the investment portfolio contains no significant insurance risk-correlated asset exposures to real estate, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations (CDO's), derivatives, hybrid securities, or illiquid private equity and hedge fund investments. Moreover, the Company does not engage in hedging or securities lending transactions, nor does it invest in securities whose values are predicated on non-regulated financial instruments exhibiting amorphous or unfunded counter-party risk attributes.

As of March 31, 2021, the consolidated investment portfolio reflected an allocation of approximately 72% to fixed-maturity (bonds and notes) and short-term investments, and 28% to equity securities (common stock). The fixed-maturity portfolio continues to be the anchor for the insurance underwriting subsidiaries' obligations. The maturities are stratified and conservatively matched to the expected timing of paying those obligations in the future. The quality of the investment portfolio has remained at high levels.

In recent years, a significant portion of our investable funds have been directed toward high-quality common stocks of U.S. companies (currently limited to fewer than 100 issues). We favor those with long-term records of reasonable earnings growth and steadily increasing dividends. Pursuant to enterprise risk management guidelines and controls, we perform regular stress tests of the equities portfolio to gain reasonable assurance that periodic downdrafts in market prices would not seriously undermine our financial strength and the long-term continuity and prospects of our insurance underwriting business.

Changes in shareholders' equity per share are reflected in the following table. As shown, these resulted mostly from net income excluding net investment gains (losses), realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, and dividend payments to shareholders.











Shareholders' Equity









Per Share









March 31,









2021

2020 Beginning balance







$ 20.75



$ 19.98

Changes in shareholders' equity:













Net income (loss) excluding net investment gains (losses)







0.69



0.47

Net of tax realized investment gains (losses)







0.02



0.05

Net of tax unrealized investment gains (losses) on













securities carried at fair value







0.33



(2.99)

Total net of tax realized and unrealized













investment gains (losses)







0.35



(2.94)

Cash dividends







(0.22)



(0.21)

Other







0.02



(0.01)

Net change







0.84



(2.69)

Ending balance







$ 21.59



$ 17.29

Percentage change for the period







4.0 %

-13.5 %



Capitalization



Capitalization

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2020 Debt:









4.875% Senior Notes due 2024 $ 398.0



$ 397.9



$ 397.5

3.875% Senior Notes due 2026 546.9



546.8



546.4

Other miscellaneous debt 2.2



21.7



23.9

Total debt 947.2



966.4



967.8

Common shareholders' equity 6,451.8



6,186.6



5,142.9

Total capitalization $ 7,399.0



$ 7,153.1



$ 6,110.7













Capitalization ratios:









Debt 12.8 %

13.5 %

15.8 % Common shareholders' equity 87.2



86.5



84.2

Total 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Managing Old Republic's Insurance Business for the Long-Run

The insurance business is distinguished from most others in that the prices (premiums) charged for various insurance products are set without certainty of the ultimate benefit and claim costs that will emerge, often many years after issuance and expiration of a policy. This basic fact casts Old Republic as a risk-taking enterprise managed for the long run. Old Republic therefore conducts the business with a primary focus on achieving favorable underwriting results over cycles, and on the maintenance of financial soundness in support of the insurance subsidiaries' long-term obligations to policyholders and their beneficiaries.

In this light, the Company's affairs are managed for the long run and without significant regard to quarterly or even annual reporting periods that American industry must observe. In Old Republic's view, such short reporting time frames do not comport well with the long-term nature of much of its business. Management therefore believes that the Company's operating results and financial condition can best be evaluated by observing underwriting and overall operating performance trends over succeeding five- or preferably ten-year intervals. A ten-year period in particular can likely encompass at least one economic and/or underwriting cycle and thereby provide an appropriate time frame for such cycle to run its course, and for premium rate changes and reserved claim costs to be quantified and emerge in financial results with greater finality and effect.

Accompanying Financial Data and Other Information:

About Old Republic

Conference Call Information

Safe Harbor Statement

Financial Supplement:

A financial supplement to this news release is available on the Company's website: www.oldrepublic.com

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run. Its consistent and reliable cash dividend policy reflects this long-term orientation. The current annualized dividend rate of $0.88 per share marks the 40th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted this rate, and 2021 becomes the 80th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.



ORI Selected Indices' Compounded

Annual Annual Total Annual Returns

Book Value Market Value Nominal

S & P

Compounded Compounded Gross S & P P&C

Total Total Domestic 500 Insurance

Return Return Product Index Index











Ten Years 2001 - 2010 8.0% 1.9% 3.9% 1.4% 1.0% Ten Years 2011 - 2020 8.8% 9.9% 3.3% 13.9% 14.3% Twenty Years 2001 - 2020 8.4% 5.8% 3.6% 7.5% 7.4%























First Quarter 2020 - only -12.4% -31.1% -0.9% -19.6% -20.6% First Quarter 2021 - only 5.1% 18.1% 6.0%* 6.2% 4.4%













*Estimated

According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is listed in 58th place among just 111 qualifying publicly held companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

Conference Call Information

Old Republic has scheduled a conference call at 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CT) today, to discuss its first quarter 2021 performance and to review major operating trends and business developments. To access this call live in listen-only mode :

Log on to the Company's website at www.oldrepublic.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software, or, alternatively

the call can also be accessed by phone at 1-833-494-1487.

Interested parties may also listen to a replay of the call through April 29, 2021 by dialing 1-800-585-8367, passcode 1786949, or by accessing it on Old Republic International's website through May 21, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

Historical data pertaining to the operating results, liquidity, and other performance indicators applicable to an insurance enterprise such as Old Republic are not necessarily indicative of results to be achieved in succeeding years. In addition to the factors cited below, the long-term nature of the insurance business, seasonal and annual patterns in premium production and incidence of claims, changes in yields obtained on invested assets, changes in government policies and free markets affecting inflation rates and general economic conditions, and changes in legal precedents or the application of law affecting the settlement of disputed and other claims can have a bearing on period-to-period comparisons and future operating results. It is possible that Old Republic's operating results, business and financial condition could be adversely affected in subsequent periods by future economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated governmental responses.

Some of the oral or written statements made in the Company's reports, press releases, and conference calls following earnings releases, can constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Of necessity, any such forward-looking statements involve assumptions, uncertainties, and risks that may affect the Company's future performance. With regard to Old Republic's General Insurance segment, its results can be particularly affected by the level of market competition, which is typically a function of available capital and expected returns on such capital among competitors, the levels of investment yields and inflation rates, and periodic changes in claim frequency and severity patterns caused by natural disasters, weather conditions, accidents, illnesses, work-related injuries, and unanticipated external events. Title Insurance and RFIG Run-off results can be affected by similar factors, and by changes in national and regional housing demand and values, the availability and cost of mortgage loans, employment trends, and default rates on mortgage loans. Life and accident insurance earnings can be affected by the levels of employment and consumer spending, changes in mortality and health trends, and alterations in policy lapsation rates. At the parent holding company level, operating earnings or losses are generally reflective of the amount of debt outstanding and its cost, interest income on temporary holdings of short-term investments, and period-to-period variations in the costs of administering the Company's widespread operations.

The General Insurance, Title Insurance, Corporate and Other Segments, and the RFIG Run-off business maintain customer information and rely upon technology platforms to conduct their business. As a result, each of them and the Company are exposed to cyber risk. Many of the Company's operating subsidiaries maintain separate IT systems which are deemed to reduce enterprise-wide risks of potential cybersecurity incidents. However, given the potential magnitude of a significant breach, the Company continually evaluates on an enterprise-wide basis its IT hardware, security infrastructure and business practices to respond to these risks and to detect and remediate in a timely manner significant cybersecurity incidents or business process interruptions.

A more detailed listing and discussion of the risks and other factors which affect the Company's risk-taking insurance business are included in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors, of the Company's 2020 Form 10-K Annual Report filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is specifically incorporated herein by reference.

Any forward-looking statements or commentaries speak only as of their dates. Old Republic undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any and all such comments, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and accordingly they may not be unduly relied upon.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents: Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com













Alternatively, please write or call:



Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation 307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601 (312) 346-8100



At Old Republic:

Craig R. Smiddy, President and CEO

At Financial Relations Board:

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

