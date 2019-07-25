Old Republic Reports Results For The Second Quarter And First Half 2019

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today reported the following consolidated results (a):









Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Pretax income (loss)

$ 205.4



$ 246.6



-16.7 %

$ 723.9



$ 240.6



200.9 % Pretax investment gains (losses) included in pretax income (loss)

36.9



73.3



-49.6 %

405.0



(63.1)



N/M Pretax income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)

$ 168.4



$ 173.3



-2.8 %

$ 318.9



$ 303.7



5.0 %

























Net income (loss)

$ 165.5



$ 197.7



-16.3 %

$ 577.7



$ 201.8



186.2 % Net of tax investment gains (losses) included in net income (loss)

29.1



57.9



-49.6 %

319.8



(49.7)



N/M Net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)

$ 136.3



$ 139.8



-2.5 %

$ 257.9



$ 251.6



2.5 %

2019's second quarter and first half pretax and net income, exclusive of all investment gains or (losses), were affected by relatively lower underwriting and related services profitability. The continuing growth of net investment income ameliorated these results however. Comparisons of overall and per share net income were also substantially impacted by the required inclusion of changes in the fair value of equity securities pursuant to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (a)





Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENTS: 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change



Revenues:

























Net premiums and fees earned $ 1,460.5



$ 1,420.2



2.8 %

$ 2,818.6



$ 2,750.6



2.5 %



Net investment income 113.0



106.9



5.7



225.1



212.7



5.8





Other income 34.1



30.1



13.1



64.5



60.7



6.2





Total operating revenues 1,607.7



1,557.3



3.2



3,108.3



3,024.2



2.8





Investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions 12.5



32.0







24.9



47.5









Realized from impairments (2.0)



—







(2.0)



—









Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities 26.3



41.3







382.0



(110.6)









Total investment gains (losses) 36.9



73.3







405.0



(63.1)









Total revenues 1,644.7



1,630.7







3,513.4



2,961.1









Operating expenses:

























Claim costs 635.3



607.3



4.6



1,241.4



1,201.4



3.3





Sales and general expenses 793.5



766.6



3.5



1,526.9



1,494.7



2.2





Interest and other charges 10.4



10.0



4.0



21.0



24.4



-13.6





Total operating expenses 1,439.2



1,384.0



4.0 %

2,789.4



2,720.5



2.5 %



Pretax income (loss) 205.4



246.6







723.9



240.6









Income taxes (credits) 39.9



48.8







146.1



38.7









Net income (loss) $ 165.5



$ 197.7







$ 577.7



$ 201.8

































































COMMON STOCK STATISTICS:

























Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.55



$ 0.66







$ 1.93



$ 0.70









Diluted $ 0.55



$ 0.66







$ 1.92



$ 0.68









Components of net income (loss) per share:

























Basic net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses) $ 0.45



$ 0.47



-4.3 %

$ 0.86



$ 0.87



-1.1 %



Net investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions and impairments 0.03



0.08







0.06



0.13









Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities 0.07



0.11







1.01



(0.30)









Basic net income (loss) $ 0.55



$ 0.66







$ 1.93



$ 0.70









Diluted net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses) $ 0.45



$ 0.47



-4.3 %

$ 0.86



$ 0.85



1.2 %



Net investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions and impairments 0.03



0.08







0.06



0.12









Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities 0.07



0.11







1.00



(0.29)









Diluted net income (loss) $ 0.55



$ 0.66







$ 1.92



$ 0.68









Cash dividends on common stock $ 0.2000



$ 0.1950







$ 0.4000



$ 0.3900









Book value per share











$ 19.68



$ 17.08



15.2 %































(a) All amounts in this report are stated in millions except common stock data and percentages.





















Old Republic's business is necessarily managed for the long run. In this context, management's key objectives are to achieve a continuous, long-term improvement in operating results, and ensure balance sheet strength for the primary needs of the fundamental insurance underwriting and related services business. In this view, the evaluation of periodic and long-term results excludes consideration of all investment gains or (losses). In management's opinion, this focus provides a better way to realistically analyze, evaluate, and establish accountability for the results and benefits that arise from the basic operations of the business. According to the tenets of GAAP, however, net income, which includes all specifically defined investment gains or (losses), is the measure of total profitability.

In management's opinion, the inclusion of realized investment gains or (losses) in net income can mask the fundamental operating results of an insurance business. That's because their realization is, more often than not, highly discretionary. It's usually affected by such randomly occurring factors as the timing of individual securities sales, tax-planning considerations, and modifications of investment management judgments about the direction of securities markets or the prospects of individual investees or industry sectors. Moreover, the inclusion since January 1, 2018 of unrealized investment gains or (losses) in equity (but not fixed maturity) securities required by a new rule of the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), can lead to even greater period-to-period fluctuations in reported net income. The impact of the continuous spiral in stock market valuations is most evident in its net of tax effect on net income for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 and 2018.

The table on the next page shows an array of numbers purposefully arranged in 10 sections. Management believes the information in sections A to G and J highlight the most meaningful, realistic indicators of ORI's segmented and consolidated financial performance. The information underscores the necessity of reviewing reported results by separating the fait-accompli of economic realities from the transient vagaries of securities markets and their above-noted impact on reported GAAP net income.



Major Segmented and Consolidated

Elements of Income (Loss)

Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change A. Net premiums, fees, and other income:





















General insurance $ 850.1



$ 808.5



5.1 %

$ 1,681.6



$ 1,599.7



5.1 % Title insurance 591.6



588.9



0.4



1,098.5



1,102.8



-0.4

Corporate and other 3.4



3.0



14.4



6.9



6.9



-0.7

Other income 34.1



30.1



13.1



64.5



60.7



6.2

Subtotal 1,479.3



1,430.7



3.4



2,851.6



2,770.3



2.9

RFIG run-off business 15.3



19.6



-21.9



31.5



41.0



-23.1

Consolidated $ 1,494.7



$ 1,450.4



3.1 %

$ 2,883.2



$ 2,811.4



2.6 %























B. Underwriting and related





















services income (loss):





















General insurance $ 16.0



$ 23.8



-32.5 %

$ 54.9



$ 40.9



34.1 % Title insurance 51.1



52.5



-2.6



62.8



73.8



-15.0

Corporate and other (5.3)



(8.2)



35.5



(10.5)



(13.4)



21.5

Subtotal 61.9



68.0



-9.0



107.1



101.4



5.7

RFIG run-off business 3.9



8.3



-52.7



7.6



13.9



-45.0

Consolidated $ 65.8



$ 76.3



-13.8 %

$ 114.8



$ 115.3



-0.4 % C. Consolidated underwriting ratio:





















Claim ratio 43.5 %

42.8 %





44.0 %

43.7 %



Expense ratio 51.7



51.5







51.6



51.8





Composite ratio 95.2 %

94.3 %





95.6 %

95.5 %



























D. Net investment income:





















General insurance $ 88.8



$ 84.4



5.2 %

$ 177.1



$ 167.7



5.6 % Title insurance 10.2



9.5



7.9



20.5



19.0



8.1

Corporate and other 9.5



7.4



26.9



18.5



15.2



21.5

Subtotal 108.6



101.5



7.0



216.2



201.9



7.0

RFIG run-off business 4.3



5.4



-19.2



8.9



10.8



-17.3

Consolidated $ 113.0



$ 106.9



5.7 %

$ 225.1



$ 212.7



5.8 % E. Interest and other charges:





















General insurance $ 18.2



$ 17.5







$ 36.9

34.6

$ 34.6





Title insurance 1.2



1.1







2.5



2.4





Corporate and other (a) (9.0)



(8.7)







(18.4)



(12.6)





Subtotal 10.3



10.0







21.0



24.4





RFIG run-off business —



—







—



—





Consolidated $ 10.4



$ 10.0



4.0 %

$ 21.0



$ 24.4



-13.6 %























F. Segmented and consolidated





















pretax income (loss) excluding





















investment gains (losses):





















General insurance $ 86.7



$ 90.7



-4.4 %

$ 195.0



$ 174.0



12.1 % Title insurance 60.2



60.9



-1.1



80.8



90.4



-10.7

Corporate and other 13.2



7.9



66.5



26.4



14.4



83.0

Subtotal 160.1



159.5



0.4



302.3



278.9



8.4

RFIG run-off business 8.2



13.7



-39.7



16.5



24.7



-33.0

Consolidated 168.4



173.3



-2.8 %

318.9



303.7



5.0 % Income taxes (credits) on above (b) 32.1



33.4







60.9



52.0





G. Net income (loss) excluding





















investment gains (losses) 136.3



139.8



-2.5 %

257.9



251.6



2.5 % H. Consolidated pretax investment





















gains (losses):





















Realized from actual transactions





















and impairments 10.5



32.0







22.9



47.5





Unrealized from changes in





















fair value of equity securities 26.3



41.3







382.0



(110.6)





Total 36.9



73.3







405.0



(63.1)





Income taxes (credits) on above 7.7



15.4







85.1



(13.3)





Net of tax investment gains (losses) 29.1



57.9







319.8



(49.7)





I. Net income (loss) $ 165.5



$ 197.7







$ 577.7



$ 201.8





J. Consolidated operating cash flow $ 177.2



$ 156.5







$ 313.4



$ 287.3











(a) Includes consolidation/elimination entries. (b) The effective tax rates applicable to pretax income excluding investment gains or losses were 19.1% for both the second quarter and first half of 2019, and 19.3% and 17.1% for the second quarter and first half of 2018, respectively.





General Insurance Segment Results - The table below reflects the major elements affecting this segment's financial performance for the periods shown.







General Insurance Summary Operating Results

Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net premiums earned $ 850.1



$ 808.5



5.1 %

$ 1,681.6



$ 1,599.7



5.1 % Net investment income 88.8



84.4



5.2



177.1



167.7



5.6

Other income 33.9



30.0



13.1



64.2



60.3



6.4

Operating revenues 972.9



923.0



5.4



1,923.0



1,827.8



5.2

Claim costs 606.7



578.1



5.0



1,187.1



1,144.2



3.7

Sales and general expenses 261.2



236.6



10.4



503.8



474.9



6.1

Interest and other charges 18.2



17.5



3.6



36.9



34.6



6.8

Operating expenses 886.2



832.3



6.5



1,727.9



1,653.8



4.5

Segment pretax operating income (loss) (a) $ 86.7



$ 90.7



-4.4 %

$ 195.0



$ 174.0



12.1 %























Claim ratio 71.4 %

71.5 %





70.6 %

71.5 %



Expense ratio 26.7



25.5







26.1



25.9





Composite ratio 98.1 %

97.0 %





96.7 %

97.4 %







__________________ (a) In connection with the run-off mortgage guaranty ("MI") and consumer credit indemnity ("CCI") combination, $ - and $0.5 of pretax operating income for the second quarter and first half of 2018 were retained by certain general insurance companies pursuant to various quota share and stop loss reinsurance agreements. All of these amounts, however, have been reclassified such that 100% of the CCI run-off business is reported in the RFIG run-off segment.

General insurance underwriting/service profitability declined in this year's second quarter while strong double digit growth was registered in the first half. Revenue-wise earned premiums edged up in mid-single digits in both of these periods. With few exceptions, premiums grew for most types of coverages and markets served, stemming principally from commercial automobile (trucking), national accounts, and executive indemnity coverages. The cumulative effects of recent years' and ongoing premium rate increases for most insurance products, along with new business production continued to be main contributors to top line growth.

The mid-single digit growth of investment income was principally driven by a moderately larger invested asset base with dividends from equity securities investments providing the greatest addition.

As the above table shows, the consolidated general insurance ratio of claim costs to net premiums earned remained relatively stable in 2019. As such, it continues to reflect the past several years' fairly consistent downtrend portrayed in the following table. Relatively small changes in periodic expense ratios are generally reflective of ongoing product mix dynamics, and the variability of attendant sales and general expenses.











Effect of Prior Periods'

















(Favorable)/

Claim Ratio Excluding

Reported

Unfavorable Claim

Prior Periods' Claim

Claim Ratio

Reserves Development

Reserves Development 2014

77.9 %





3.9 %





74.0 %

2015

74.1







1.5







72.6



2016

73.0







0.3







72.7



2017

71.8







0.7







71.1



2018

72.2 %





— %





72.2 %

2nd Quarter 2018

71.5 %





— %





71.5 %

2nd Quarter 2019

71.4 %





0.5 %





70.9 %

1st Six Months 2018

71.5 %





1.0 %





70.5 %

1st Six Months 2019

70.6 %





(0.4) %





71.0 %



Quarterly and annual claim provisions, and the trends they display, may not be particularly meaningful indicators of future outcomes for ORI's liability-oriented mix of business and its relatively long claim payment patterns. Absent significant economic and insurance industry dislocations in the foreseeable future, we currently anticipate that annually reported claim ratios should settle within targeted averages in the high 60% to low 70% range. Assuming the current mix of coverages, the overall business should reflect an expense ratio ranging between 23% and 25%, and the composite underwriting ratio should fall within a range of 90% to 95%.

Title Insurance Segment Results - The table below shows the major elements affecting this segment's financial performance for the periods shown.