Old Republic Reports Results For The Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2019

Net income (loss)

$ 202.8



$ 275.2



-26.3 %

$ 780.6



$ 477.0



63.6 % Net of tax investment gains (losses) included in net income (loss)

50.1



107.2



-53.2



369.9



57.4



N/M

Net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses)

$ 152.7



$ 167.9



-9.1 %

$ 410.6



$ 419.6



-2.1 %

Consolidated pretax and net income, exclusive of all investment gains or (losses), for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 were moderately lower to relatively flat vis-a-vis 2018. Continued growth in net investment income was not sufficient to offset weaker underwriting results in both periods. Overall and per share net income continued to be significantly impacted by the required inclusion since January 1, 2018 of changes in the fair value of equity securities pursuant to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Please see the information on pages 2 and 3.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (a)





Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENTS: 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change



Revenues:

























Net premiums and fees earned $ 1,561.7



$ 1,504.8



3.8 %

$ 4,380.4



$ 4,255.5



2.9 %



Net investment income 112.7



108.7



3.6



337.8



321.5



5.1





Other income 32.9



30.4



8.3



97.4



91.1



6.9





Total operating revenues 1,707.3



1,644.0



3.9



4,815.7



4,668.2



3.2





Investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions 6.3



7.3







31.3



54.8









Realized from impairments —



—







(2.0)



—









Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities 57.3



128.4







439.3



17.7









Total investment gains (losses) 63.6



135.7







468.7



72.6









Total revenues 1,771.0



1,779.7







5,284.4



4,740.9









Operating expenses:

























Claim costs 663.7



619.4



7.2



1,905.1



1,820.8



4.6





Sales and general expenses 845.0



815.2



3.7



2,372.0



2,310.0



2.7





Interest and other charges 9.7



9.9



-2.0



30.8



34.3



-10.3





Total operating expenses 1,518.6



1,444.6



5.1 %

4,308.0



4,165.2



3.4 %



Pretax income (loss) 252.4



335.1







976.3



575.7









Income taxes (credits) 49.5



59.8







195.6



98.6









Net income (loss) $ 202.8



$ 275.2







$ 780.6



$ 477.0

































































COMMON STOCK STATISTICS:

























Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.68



$ 0.92







$ 2.60



$ 1.63









Diluted $ 0.67



$ 0.92







$ 2.59



$ 1.59









Components of net income (loss) per share:

























Basic net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses) $ 0.51



$ 0.56



-8.9 %

$ 1.37



$ 1.43



-4.2 %



Net investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions and impairments 0.02



0.02







0.08



0.15









Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities 0.15



0.34







1.15



0.05









Basic net income (loss) $ 0.68



$ 0.92







$ 2.60



$ 1.63









Diluted net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses) $ 0.51



$ 0.56



-8.9 %

$ 1.36



$ 1.40



-2.9 %



Net investment gains (losses):

























Realized from actual transactions and impairments 0.01



0.02







0.08



0.14









Unrealized from changes in fair value of equity securities 0.15



0.34







1.15



0.05









Diluted net income (loss) $ 0.67



$ 0.92







$ 2.59



$ 1.59









Cash dividends on common stock $ 1.2000



$ 0.1950







$ 1.6000



$ 0.5850









Book value per share











$ 19.31



$ 17.76



8.7 %































(a) All amounts in this report are stated in millions except common stock data and percentages.





















Old Republic's business is necessarily managed for the long run. In this context, management's key objectives are to achieve a continuous, long-term improvement in operating results, and ensure balance sheet strength for the primary needs of the basic insurance underwriting and related services business. In this view, the evaluation of periodic and long-term results excludes consideration of all investment gains or (losses). In management's opinion, this focus provides a better way to realistically analyze, evaluate, and establish accountability for the results and benefits that arise from the basic operations of the business. According to the tenets of GAAP, however, net income, which includes all specifically defined investment gains or (losses), is the measure of total profitability.

In management's opinion, the inclusion of realized investment gains or (losses) in net income can mask the fundamental operating results of an insurance business. That's because their realization is, more often than not, highly discretionary. It's usually affected by such randomly occurring factors as the timing of individual securities sales, tax-planning considerations, and modifications of investment management judgments about the direction of securities markets or the prospects of individual investees or industry sectors. Moreover, the inclusion since January 1, 2018 of unrealized investment gains or (losses) in equity (but not fixed maturity) securities required by a new rule of the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), can lead to even greater period-to-period fluctuations in reported net income. The impact of the continuous volatility in stock market valuations is most evident in its net of tax effect on net income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 and 2018.

The table on the next page shows an array of numbers purposefully arranged in 10 sections. Management believes the information in sections A to G and J highlight the most meaningful, realistic indicators of ORI's segmented and consolidated financial performance. The information underscores the necessity of reviewing reported results by separating the fait-accompli of economic realities from the transient vagaries of securities markets and their above-noted impact on reported GAAP net income.



Major Segmented and Consolidated Elements of Income (Loss)

Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change A. Net premiums, fees, and other income:





















General insurance $ 870.2



$ 841.5



3.4 %

$ 2,551.9



$ 2,441.3



4.5 % Title insurance 673.8



640.7



5.2



1,772.3



1,743.6



1.6

Corporate and other 3.3



4.2



-21.9



10.2



11.2



-8.8

Other income 32.9



30.4



8.3



97.4



91.1



6.9

Subtotal 1,580.3



1,517.0



4.2



4,431.9



4,287.4



3.4

RFIG run-off business (c) 14.2



18.2



-21.6



45.8



59.2



-22.6

Consolidated $ 1,594.6



$ 1,535.2



3.9 %

$ 4,477.8



$ 4,346.7



3.0 %























B. Underwriting and related





















services income (loss):





















General insurance $ 19.7



$ 37.0



-46.7 %

$ 74.6



$ 78.0



-4.3 % Title insurance 63.3



58.7



7.9



126.1



132.6



-4.8

Corporate and other (0.3)



(4.0)



90.8



(10.9)



(17.4)



37.5

Subtotal 82.7



91.7



-9.8



189.9



193.2



-1.7

RFIG run-off business (c) 3.0



8.7



-65.2



10.7



22.6



-52.8

Consolidated $ 85.7



$ 100.5



-14.7 %

$ 200.6



$ 215.8



-7.0 % C. Consolidated underwriting ratio:





















Claim ratio 42.5 %

41.2 %





43.5 %

42.8 %



Expense ratio 51.9



51.9







51.7



51.9





Composite ratio 94.4 %

93.1 %





95.2 %

94.7 %



























D. Net investment income:





















General insurance $ 88.7



$ 86.1



3.0 %

$ 265.8



$ 253.8



4.7 % Title insurance 10.2



9.8



4.3



30.8



28.8



6.8

Corporate and other 9.4



8.1



15.2



27.9



23.4



19.3

Subtotal 108.4



104.1



4.1



324.6



306.1



6.0

RFIG run-off business 4.2



4.6



-7.1



13.2



15.4



-14.2

Consolidated $ 112.7



$ 108.7



3.6 %

$ 337.8



$ 321.5



5.1 % E. Interest and other charges:





















General insurance $ 17.7



$ 18.0







$ 54.6



$ 52.7





Title insurance 0.7



0.8







3.3



3.2





Corporate and other (a) (8.7)



(8.9)







(27.1)



(21.6)





Subtotal 9.7



9.9







30.8



34.3





RFIG run-off business —



—







—



—





Consolidated $ 9.7



$ 9.9



-2.0 %

$ 30.8



$ 34.3



-10.3 %























F. Segmented and consolidated





















pretax income (loss) excluding





















investment gains (losses):





















General insurance $ 90.7



$ 105.1



-13.7 %

$ 285.8



$ 279.1



2.4 % Title insurance 72.8



67.7



7.6



153.7



158.2



-2.8

Corporate and other 17.7



13.1



35.2



44.2



27.6



60.3

Subtotal 181.4



185.9



-2.5



483.7



464.9



4.0

RFIG run-off business (c) 7.3



13.3



-45.1



23.9



38.0



-37.2

Consolidated 188.7



199.3



-5.3 %

507.6



503.0



0.9 % Income taxes (credits) on above (b) 36.0



31.3







96.9



83.4





G. Net income (loss) excluding





















investment gains (losses) 152.7



167.9



-9.1 %

410.6



419.6



-2.1 % H. Consolidated pretax investment





















gains (losses):





















Realized from actual transactions





















and impairments 6.3



7.3







29.3



54.8





Unrealized from changes in





















fair value of equity securities 57.3



128.4







439.3



17.7





Total 63.6



135.7







468.7



72.6





Income taxes (credits) on above 13.5



28.5







98.7



15.2





Net of tax investment gains (losses) 50.1



107.2







369.9



57.4





I. Net income (loss) $ 202.8



$ 275.2







$ 780.6



$ 477.0





J. Consolidated operating cash flow











$ 666.2



$ 597.1























































(a) Includes consolidation/elimination entries. (b) The effective tax rates applicable to pretax income excluding investment gains or losses were 19.1% for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, and 15.7% and 16.6% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, respectively. (c) See Note (a) in RFIG Run-off Segments Results on page (6).





General Insurance Segment Results - The table below reflects the major elements affecting this segment's financial performance for the periods shown.





General Insurance Summary Operating Results

Quarters Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Net premiums earned $ 870.2



$ 841.5



3.4 %

$ 2,551.9



$ 2,441.3



4.5 % Net investment income 88.7



86.1



3.0



265.8



253.8



4.7

Other income 32.7



30.2



8.4



97.0



90.5



7.1

Operating revenues 991.7



957.8



3.5



2,914.7



2,785.7



4.6

Claim costs 634.8



595.0



6.7



1,821.9



1,739.3



4.8

Sales and general expenses 248.4



239.6



3.7



752.2



714.5



5.3

Interest and other charges 17.7



18.0



-2.1



54.6



52.7



3.7

Operating expenses 900.9



852.7



5.7



2,628.9



2,506.6



4.9

Segment pretax operating income (loss) (a) $ 90.7



$ 105.1



-13.7 %

$ 285.8



$ 279.1



2.4 %























Claim ratio 72.9 %

70.7 %





71.4 %

71.2 %



Expense ratio 24.8



24.9







25.7



25.6





Composite ratio 97.7 %

95.6 %





97.1 %

96.8 %





__________________ (a) In connection with the combined run-off mortgage guaranty ("MI") and consumer credit indemnity ("CCI"), $0.2 and $0.7 of pretax operating income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 were retained by certain general insurance companies pursuant to various quota share and stop loss reinsurance agreements. All of these amounts historically have been reclassified such that 100% of the CCI run-off business is reported in the RFIG run-off segment. Effective July 1, 2019, the results of the CCI run-off business are being classified in the General Insurance Segment for the third quarter 2019 and all future periods.

General insurance underwriting/service profitability, gauged by the composite underwriting ratios, declined in the latest quarter, and was relatively stable for the first nine months of 2019. Revenue-wise earned premiums edged up in low single digits in both of these periods. With few exceptions, premiums grew for most types of coverages and markets served. The largest contributions stemmed principally from commercial automobile (trucking), national accounts, and executive indemnity coverages. The cumulative effects of recent years' and ongoing premium rate increases for most insurance products, other than workers' compensation coverages, along with new business production were main factors in top line growth. Net investment income growth was principally driven by a moderately higher invested asset base with dividends from equity security investments providing the greatest addition.

As the above table shows, the consolidated general insurance ratio of claim costs to net premiums earned remained relatively stable for the first nine months of 2019. As such, it continues to reflect the past several years' fairly consistent downtrends and the effects of claim development portrayed in the following table. Small year-over-year changes in periodic expense ratios are generally reflective of ongoing product mix dynamics, and the variability of attendant sales and general expenses.