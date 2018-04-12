Old Republic To Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CHICAGO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced that it will publish first quarter 2018 results on April 26, 2018. The announcement will consist of the Company's regular news release format containing information about the financial results of its segmented and consolidated operations. In accordance with long-established practice, a statistical exhibit showing historical financial statistics will be posted concurrently on Old Republic's website at www.oldrepublic.com.
About Old Republic
Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest publicly held insurance organizations. Its most recent financial statements reflect consolidated assets of approximately $19.4 billion and common shareholders' equity of $4.7 billion, or $17.72 per share ($5.2 billion, or approximately $17.38 per share assuming the full conversion of its $550 million convertible notes on March 15, 2018). Its current stock market valuation is approximately $6.4 billion, or $21.42 per share.
The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity lines has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years.
