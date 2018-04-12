Old Republic To Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest publicly held insurance organizations. Its most recent financial statements reflect consolidated assets of approximately $19.4 billion and common shareholders' equity of $4.7 billion, or $17.72 per share ($5.2 billion, or approximately $17.38 per share assuming the full conversion of its $550 million convertible notes on March 15, 2018). Its current stock market valuation is approximately $6.4 billion, or $21.42 per share.

The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity lines has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years.

For the latest news releases and other corporate documents on Old Republic, please write to:

Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue ● Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 346-8100

or visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Further Information Contacts: AT OLD REPUBLIC: AT FINANCIAL RELATIONS BOARD: A. C. Zucaro: Chairman & CEO Analysts/Investors: Marilynn Meek (312) 346-8100 (212) 827-3773

