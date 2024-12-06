Montrose to Launch New Saleroom with Dec. 13-14 Firearms Auction in Vibrant Downtown Greensboro, Georgia

Located in an idyllic destination known for its fine restaurants, pubs, boutiques and antique shops, Greensboro is also a sportsman's paradise with golf, clay shooting and quail hunts nearby

GREENSBORO, Ga., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 40 years at its original location, Montrose Auction has relocated to downtown Greensboro, Georgia. The company will launch its new venue with a December 13-14 Firearms & Accessories Auction containing more than 1,000 high-quality lots to please every arms collector. Located in the state's heartland at the edge of Oconee National Forest and Lake Oconee, Greensboro is a scenic tourist destination packed with diverse shopping and outdoor activities. Auction guests will have a wealth of entertainment and sporting adventures to enjoy when they're not bidding at the event, which will be held within the premises of Alligood's firearms dealership.

1997 Browning B25 Diana over/under 12-gauge shotgun, profuse full-coverage engraving by master engraver Pierre Lallemand. Comes with very fine Browning luggage case. Estimate: $8,000-$14,000 Abbiatico & Salvinelli (Italy) sidelock over/under 12-gauge shotgun, blued Ultramet 6001 steel barrels, interchangeable chokes (5/6 installed). Engraving by master engraver Claudio Tomasoni. Estimate: $6,500-$8,500

The Montrose team has left no stone unturned to ensure their Greensboro debut auction is a memorable one for collectors. They've scoured the country to source some of the rarest and finest sporting, military, historical and modern arms and accessories. Each auction entry has been expertly vetted and researched to provide arms enthusiasts with an extra layer of confidence as they bid.

One of the sale's top entries is a 1997 Browning B25 Diana over/under 12-gauge shotgun with full-coverage art by master engraver Pierre Lallemand. The gun displays relief-engraved game scenes of pheasants, quail, rabbits and waterfowl, with extensive foliate and scroll-and-vine embellishment. Mounted with oil-finished, heavily-marbled crotch walnut stocks with a factory butt plate, the gun has a 27¾-inch vent rib barrel with 2¾-inch chambers, choked Imp, Mod & Imp, Cyl; and a single selective trigger with ejectors. Mechanically excellent with extremely fine stocks, this handsome shotgun is housed in a Browning luggage case and estimated at $8,000-$14,000.

Incomparable Italian craftsmanship and artistry unite in the design of a Abbiatico & Salvinelli sidelock over/under 12-gauge shotgun with blued Ultramet 6001 steel barrels, interchangeable chokes (5/6 installed), and 2¾-inch chambers with automatic ejectors. It bears 1995-dated Italian proofs, and its decorative program by master engraver Claudio Tomasoni includes gorgeous scrollwork with highly-detailed depictions of quail and pheasant in flight. It is signed for the artist on the trigger plate. Any advanced collector would be proud to acquire this gun, which is estimated at $6,500-$8,500.

Three high-performance Blasers will be offered at the auction. The first is an F3 Professional Grade 5 over/under 12-gauge shotgun with vent rib barrel, extended interchangeable choke tubes, a single selective trigger, and automatic ejectors. It comes in a factory dual-gun luggage case with three additional chokes and a wrench. Estimate: $6,000-$7,000. An F16 Grade 4 over/under 12-gauge is expected to make $4,000-$5,000; while an R93 Safari bolt rifle .416 Remington with factory Magnaported barrel and factory quick-detachable scope mount with 30mm rings is hard-cased and on target to reach $4,500-$6,500.

The sale features three high-performance Blaser shotguns, eight excellent productions by Caesar Guerini, a Perazzi MX8 Special over/under 12-gauge shotgun, a 1910 Holland & Holland C Grade side-by-side 16-gauge shotgun, and many other prized arms from premier gunsmiths.

Montrose Auction's December 13-14, 2024 Fine Firearms Auction will start on both days at 10am ET, following an in-person preview from 8-10am. The sale will be held onsite at Alligood's, 203 North Main St., Greensboro, GA 30642. Bid live online through Montrose Live, LiveAuctioneers and Proxibid. To leave an absentee bid, book a phone line or obtain additional information about any auction item, call 478-376-4559 or email [email protected]. Online: https://www.montroseauction.com

