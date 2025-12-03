Premium, four-year barrel-aged bourbon expands the brand's award-winning whiskey line nationwide

GATLINBURG, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ole Smoky Distillery, the most awarded moonshine and flavored whiskey brand in the U.S. and America's most visited distillery, today announced the nationwide release of its newest whiskey: Ole Smoky Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Crafted to showcase Ole Smoky's deep Tennessee distilling roots, the new Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey represents the brand's expansion into the premium straight whiskey category. Barrel-aged for four years, this full-bodied bourbon delivers a smooth, sippable profile true to Tennessee tradition. Following a highly successful debut at the brand's Tennessee distillery locations in 2023, the high-quality bourbon will be available on shelves at retailers across the U.S. beginning this month.

Ole Smoky® Distillery Announces Launch of New Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey

"This bourbon reflects everything Ole Smoky stands for: authenticity, craftsmanship and exceptional quality," comments Will Ensign, VP Marketing, Ole Smoky Distillery. "Based on tremendous excitement and demand at our distilleries as well as growing consumer interest in premium American whiskey, we're thrilled to make our Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey available to bourbon enthusiasts and our loyal fans nationwide."

In recent years, there has been a strong and sustained rise in consumer demand for American whiskey, especially in the premium and craft segments. According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), between 2003 and 2024, nine-liter case volumes for American whiskey increased 125.9%, reflecting a long-running surge in consumer interest for the category.

This launch marks a significant milestone for Ole Smoky as the company expands its whiskey offerings beyond its renowned flavored spirits, which include more than 25 authentic moonshine and 17 inventive whiskey varieties. With its Appalachian heritage, decades of distilling expertise, and trusted reputation among whiskey drinkers, Ole Smoky continues to meet growing consumer demand for high-quality, approachable whiskeys.

Ole Smoky Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey features rich, warm notes of smoke, char, and caramel, offering a premium and refined flavor experience without a premium price. Retailing at $24.99, the whiskey is now available at retailers across the U.S.

For more information on Ole Smoky products, visit olesmoky.com, and be sure to follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, X and YouTube.

About Ole Smoky® Distillery LLC

As the leading distiller of premium, authentically crafted moonshine in the world, Ole Smoky produces over 25 authentic moonshine and 17 whiskey varieties, offering a taste for everyone and a good time for all. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky is the leading global distiller of premium moonshine, crafting a range of innovative, authentic moonshine and whiskey products. The company's roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains' earliest settlers — families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. It was the first federally licensed distillery in East Tennessee. Today, Ole Smoky is the most visited distillery in the world with over five million visitors annually, and the number one selling and most awarded moonshine brand in the world. In recognition of Ole Smoky's tremendous growth, the company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies in America for five consecutive years – 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as honored with seven Shanken Communications' Hot Brand Awards and three Blue Chip Brand Awards, two 2025 Growth Brand Awards from Beverage Information Group, and the 2023 PR%F the Magazine Distillery of the Year award. Ole Smoky has now won over 500 awards to date.

SOURCE Ole Smoky Distillery