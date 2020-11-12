OleumTech® Adds Two Flow Totalizer Models to Its H Series Portfolio

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading provider of industrial automation and IoT solutions, today announced the release of two new flow totalizer models to its H Series line of hardwired instrumentation. In addition to the existing Wireless Flow Totalizer version available in the OTC Platform, OleumTech now offers a Standalone Local Read version and an RS485 Modbus version in its H Series Platform, providing customers with the perfect option, regardless of their preference for local or remote flow measurement information. OleumTech Flow Totalizers easily connect to third-party turbine flow meters and deliver highly accurate measurement of flow rates and accumulated volume. Users can effortlessly configure the devices using the push-button LCD interface while also gaining instant access to flow data that includes instantaneous flow rates, today's totals, yesterday's totals, and other critical data points.

OleumTech H Series Standalone (left) and RS485 Modbus (right) Flow Totalizers

"We are excited to add these two new Flow Totalizers to our growing portfolio of Hardwired Instrumentation. These H Series Flow Totalizers are feature-rich, highly stable, accurate, and offer a price point unrivaled by our competitors. I am proud of our world-class design and development team at OleumTech as our innovation continues to deliver throughout these very challenging market conditions," said Vrej Isa, COO.

The HS1000-FT1 (Local Read) and HW5000-FT1 (RS485 Modbus) Flow Totalizers are Intrinsically Safe and certified for use in Class I, Division 1 (Zone 0) hazardous locations.

Common Product Features:

Works with third-party turbine flow meters

Provides local reading of flow data

Instantaneous rate



Totals



Today's totals



Yesterday's totals

Device is fully configurable using the LCD display

15-3300 mV, 0-10 kHz input

Self-contained, rugged design

Installs in minutes

2-year limited warranty

Class I, Division 1 (Zone 0), Intrinsically Safe

Standalone Flow Totalizer Highlights (HS1000-FT1):

Standalone unit with local display and setup

Powered by a replaceable battery pack that provides up to a 10-year battery life

External scroll button for instant reading

–20 °C to 70 °C (–4 °F to 158 °F)



RS485 Modbus Flow Totalizer Highlights (HW5000-FT1):

RS485 Modbus interface

Also configurable via H Series Software

LCD is always on with auto-scroll convenience

9-30 Vdc external power input

Provides local reading of Modbus error count and Modbus status

–40 °C to 70 °C (–40 °F to 158 °F)



The H Series Flow Totalizers are available now for ordering. Please contact an OleumTech representative to learn more about the products and pricing.

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. For the past two decades, OleumTech has set the performance standards in M2M and IoT communications with over 500,000 transmitters and 50,000 networks deployed. Their versatile products are distributed globally in oil and gas, refining/petrochemical, water/wastewater, and IoT industries, as well as other industries that require industrially-hardened, battery-powered sensors and I/O networks. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

