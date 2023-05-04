OleumTech® Business Growth Fueled by H Series Instrumentation Adoption

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech® has significantly expanded its H Series line of hardwired instrumentation over the last few years. Originally developed as an extension of the OTC Wireless Sensor & I/O Networking Platform, the H Series product line now offers a diverse range of process measurement solutions that cater to the oil and gas industry as well as other sectors with demanding process monitoring applications.

OleumTech H Series Hardwired Instrumentation

Well before material and other shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, OleumTech spent years developing a global supply chain strategy with contingency plans in place. As a result, while other incumbent manufacturers stumbled, OleumTech delivered the industry's best lead times which led to the fast adoption of their hardwired instrumentation portfolio fueling the company's growth.

"Our consistent ability to deliver products with faster lead times, along with aggressive pricing has caused a market disruption in our favor, allowing our new H Series instruments to quickly gain market share, and adding a nice boost to our business. The success of our instrumentation has also sparked a renewed interest in our OTC wireless offerings, an area where OleumTech has been an industry leader for over two decades. We will continue to introduce new products at a fast pace to fulfill our vision of becoming a one-stop-shop for remote process automation solutions," said Vrej Isa, OleumTech COO.

The OleumTech H Series offers reliable, field-proven solutions ranging from pressure transmitters, flow meters, tuning forks, to level sensors and much more. For a complete listing of H Series products, please visit https://oleumtech.com/products/h-series-instrumentation-solutions or contact an OleumTech representative to learn more.

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. For the past two decades, OleumTech has set the performance standards in M2M and IIoT communications with over 500,000 transmitters and 50,000 networks deployed. Their versatile products are distributed globally in oil and gas, refining/petrochemical, water/wastewater, and IoT industries, as well as other industries that require industrially-hardened, battery-powered sensors and I/O networks. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

