OleumTech® Introduces 4-20mA/HART Level Sensor

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leader in industrial automation and IoT solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the 4-20mA/HART version of its flagship Tank Level Sensors. Previously, only available in Modbus and wireless configurations, the new HW-RL6 model is designed to meet the needs of users who require a 4-20mA signal or HART protocol for critical level data.

Enhanced Features and Design:

The OleumTech HW-RL6 Level Sensor, part of the H Series hardwired process instrumentation line, incorporates direct feedback from key users, ensuring optimal functionality and flexibility. In point-to-point hybrid mode, the HW-RL6 delivers both a 4-20mA output for product level measurement and four dynamic HART process variables. The first three HART variables are dedicated to monitoring product level (oil), interface level (water), and temperature, while the fourth variable can be configured to monitor Error Code, Discrete Input Status, or DIN Count. Additionally, in traditional HART mode, the HW-RL6 supports multi-dropping up to 15 level sensors.

Built with an Explosion-Proof rating suitable for Class I, Division 1 (Zone 0) hazardous locations, the HW-RL6 eliminates the need for safety barrier boards, thereby reducing installation costs. The sensor is available in both flexible (PTFE) and rigid (316 SS) materials, with various length options to accommodate different applications.

Customer-Centric Innovation:

Vrej Isa, OleumTech's COO, shared, "We are thrilled to introduce the 4-20mA/HART option for our Level Sensors. As part of our commitment to expanding our hardwired instrumentation offering, we are excited to provide our customers with a proven level measurement solution in this new format. We believe this addition will greatly benefit our customers, and we remain dedicated to ongoing innovation and improvement of our product line."

The OleumTech HW-RL6 Level Sensor is now available for ordering.

