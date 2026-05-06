FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading provider of industrial automation and instrumentation solutions, today announced the launch of its Coriolis Flow Meter, engineered to deliver precise, repeatable measurement of mass flow, density, and temperature across a wide range of liquid and gas applications. Designed for upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas, as well as chemical processing and industrial utility environments, the new platform delivers performance comparable to other leading manufacturers with a more competitive total cost of ownership.

OleumTech® Launches Coriolis Flow Meters for High-Accuracy Mass Flow Measurement Coriolis Mass Flow Meters from OleumTech®

Built on proven Coriolis measurement principles, the OleumTech Coriolis Flow Meters provide direct mass flow measurement independent of changing fluid characteristics such as viscosity or temperature, enabling superior process control, allocation accuracy, and operational visibility. The platform delivers mass flow accuracy of ±0.1%, density accuracy of ±0.0005 g/cm³, and temperature accuracy of ±0.2 °C, helping operators optimize throughput while reducing uncertainty in critical measurement points.

The OleumTech HMFM Coriolis Flow Meters' robust 316L stainless steel components and an explosion-proof design for hazardous areas are ideally suited for harsh field installations where uptime and reliability are essential. Direct and remote transmitter mounting configurations provide installation flexibility for elevated temperature processes or challenging access locations. Additionally, thanks to its photosensitive control buttons, users can interface the device without removing the enclosure cover.

"With the introduction of our Coriolis platform, OleumTech continues to expand our portfolio of precision flow technologies to meet the evolving needs of industrial operators," says Vrej Isa, COO. "Customers require dependable measurement, simplified integration, and long-term durability—and this solution was designed to deliver all three at a very attractive price point."

Please contact an OleumTech representative to learn more.

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of hardwired and wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.oleumtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

OleumTech Corporation

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SOURCE OleumTech