FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading provider of industrial automation and IoT solutions, proudly introduces the new Multivariable (MVS) Transmitter to its H Series hardwired process instrumentation product line. Specifically designed to seamlessly integrate with popular third-party flow computers, this MVS Transmitter ensures precise, dependable, and continuous flow measurement for mission-critical industrial applications. The Multivariable Transmitter is the perfect choice for users seeking high precision and reliability to perform multiple measurements using a single device, resulting in substantial cost savings.

OleumTech® Launches H Series Multivariable Transmitter

The newly launched OleumTech Multivariable Transmitter features both differential pressure (DP) and static absolute pressure (SP). Additionally, it offers an external 4-wire RTD input for accurate temperature measurement. Users have the flexibility of incorporating OleumTech's HW5000-RTD Temperature Probe Assembly with a 10 ft braided stainless steel cable or any other PT100 RTD sensor compatible with the MVS Transmitter.

Tailoring the transmitter to specific needs is made easy with customizable options for DP and SP pressure ranges, along with the choice of diaphragm material. This instrument boasts superb accuracy and provides dual diaphragm high overload pressure protection.

Equipped with an always-on backlit local LCD display, the MVS Transmitter provides quick and easy access to its intuitive menu system. The LCD is designed for a 350° rotation, while the transmitter housing can be rotated up to 180° for user convenience. The MVS Transmitter is Explosion-proof, making it an ideal choice for deployment in Class I, Division 1 hazardous locations.

Vrej Isa, OleumTech COO, expressed confidence in the new MVS Transmitter, stating, "Our customers have come to trust and depend on our H Series instruments day in and day out in their rigorous operations. The MVS Transmitter continues this legacy by delivering superb accuracy and reliability, akin to our field-proven Smart Pressure and DP Transmitters. We are thrilled to make this product announcement, reinforcing our commitment to providing cost-effective field instruments within our H Series product portfolio."

MVS Transmitter Highlights:

Seamless integration with popular third-party flow computers

Pressure types: differential (DP) and static absolute (SP)

Measurement range: DP: 25 to 4000 inH2O SP (high side): 400 to 6000 psia Temperature (External PT100): -50 to 400 °C (-58 to 752 °F)

Reference accuracy: DP: ± 0.075 % F.S. SP: ± 0.05 % F.S. Temperature: ± 0.5 °C (± 0.9 °F)

Stability: ± 0.2 % URL / 5 years

Hastelloy C or 316L SS diaphragm option

Local display and easy menu system

Power supply: 12 to 32 Vdc Max

Explosion-proof, Class I, Division 1 (Zone 0) certified

Please contact an OleumTech representative to learn more.

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.oleumtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

OleumTech Corporation

Sales and Marketing

ph +1 949-305-9009

tf +1 866-508-8586

371429@email4pr.com

SOURCE OleumTech