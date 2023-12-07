OLI Systems and IFE embark on the next phase of landmark industry research project on CO2 transportation.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a concerted push to advance the field of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), OLI Systems will partner with Norway's Institute for Energy Technology (IFE) on the fourth phase of the landmark Kjeller Dense Phase CO2 Corrosion Joint Industry Program (KDC-IV JIP). KDC-IV, continuing from its inception in 2013, will run from October 1st, 2023, to June 30th, 2027.

The JIP, which along with OLI Systems includes, Air Products, ArcelorMittal, BP, Chevron, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Gassco, EBN, Fluxys, Neptune Energy, Saudi Aramco, Shell, TotalEnergies, Vallourec and Wintershall DEA, aims to provide essential experimental results for the CCS industry, thereby mitigating the negative implications of impurities in existing and future CO2 transportation systems. A particular highlight of the KDC-IV is the enhancement of the OLI thermodynamic model using these experimental results, to be subsequently integrated into future versions of the OLI software.

While previous iterations of the JIP primarily revolved around understanding the impacts of impurities on formation of corrosive aqueous phases in liquid CO2, KDC-IV will expand the scope to explore corrosion behaviors under a wider range of conditions, including the effects of asymmetric impurity concentrations, temperature fluctuations and the interaction of different gas and liquid phases.

With IFE's Corrosion Department at the helm, the JIP will lean on the experimental capabilities IFE boasts in the realm of CO2 transportation behavior. OLI, as the process modeling partner, will leverage its cutting-edge thermodynamics modeling to predict formation of corrosive aqueous phases for a large variation in impurities in the CO2. OLI has developed a CO2 Cloud App that allows the determination of 'safe' impurity levels in CO2 streams to mitigate corrosion risk during transportation.

Rolf Nyborg, Corrosion Department Head at IFE, remarked, "The collective vision and research expertise of IFE and OLI combined with the industry experience of the JIP members make this collaboration pivotal in understanding and combating corrosion in CO2 transport to maximize operations efficiency and reliability.

Andre Anderko, Chief Technical Officer at OLI Systems, noted, "The synergies between IFE and OLI ensure that we are not just addressing the challenges but also charting a path forward for safer and more efficient CO2 transportation." Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Andre expressed, "Our collaboration with IFE on KDC-IV underscores our commitment to leveraging simulation technology and expertise for a sustainable future. Together, we are laying the foundation for safer, efficient CO2 transportation."

In the race against time to mitigate climate change impacts, collaborations like the KDC-IV JIP are more than just projects; they're milestones in the path to a greener tomorrow.

About OLI Systems
For over five decades, OLI Systems has been a pioneer and established global leader in water chemistry and its applications in industrial processes by delivering comprehensive process modeling and intelligent simulation insights for chemical processes that enhance operational efficiency and engineering productivity. OLI Systems is building strategic global partnerships to accelerate the industrial digital transformation by combining accurate process model insights with existing plant analytics, calibrating process performance and providing expert consulting services. This enables real-time process and asset lifecycle optimization that help to drive growth, achieve compliance and mitigate risk. Visit olisystems.com or follow OLI on LinkedIn.

