OLIGHT Shines Bright at SHOT Show 2024: A Recap of Innovation and Super Customer Service

News provided by

OLIGHT

29 Jan, 2024, 08:55 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OLIGHT, a leader in the portable lighting industry, proudly announces its successful participation at the Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) 2024 in Las Vegas. As a leader committed to pushing the boundaries of technology, OLIGHT showcased its latest innovations, setting the stage for a dynamic and enlightening experience for attendees.

OLIGHT SHOT Show Booth
OLIGHT SHOT Show Booth
OLIGHT Team
OLIGHT Team

OLIGHT's booth emerged as an innovation focal hub, captivating attendees with a diverse range of cutting-edge mobile lighting solutions, from EDC flashlights to rail-mounted lights. The spotlight of the show was the highly anticipated Arkfeld PRO, featuring three light sources – white light, green laser, and UV – reaching a maximum brightness of 1300 lumens. With a 520nm green laser module and UV light, the Arkfeld PRO left a lasting impression on customers and partners.

Throughout the event, the OLIGHT team engaged in meaningful discussions with industry professionals, partners, and enthusiasts, fostering valuable connections and partnerships. The booth served as a hub for networking, fostering the strengthening of existing relationships and establishment of new collaborations within the firearms, hunting, and outdoor community.

"We are thrilled with the positive response and enthusiasm we received. The interactions with industry peers and the fantastic reception of our products reaffirm OLIGHT's position of attaching the highest importance to innovation and delivering outstanding customer service," said Mavis Xiao, the Vice President at OLIGHT.

The O-Fan gathering on Jan. 24th also received high remarks from all the fans. Fox Fan, the CEO of OLIGHT and the team expressed their deepest appreciation for those who came out to discuss a wide array of topics such as future innovations on both products and fan activities. Fox says, "Thanks to all the fans for fostering a family-like community around OLIGHT. The company remains dedicated to advancing the industry, and the positive momentum gained at SHOT Show sets the stage for OLIGHT's continuous inroads at delivering the best lighting products in the world."

About OLIGHT:

OLIGHT is a leading mobile lighting brand committed to providing high-quality and innovative lighting solutions for various applications. With a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, OLIGHT has become a trusted name in the lighting industry. For more information, please visit www.olight.com

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Arthur Yang, Director of Public Relations, OLIGHT

[email protected]

SOURCE OLIGHT

