Oligofructose Market to grow by USD 5.04 billion from 2023 to 2028; The market share growth of the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oligofructose market is expected to grow by USD 5.04 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period. The suitability of oligofructose in various applications is notable driving the oligofructose market. However, factors such as concerns about side effects and allergies in public after consuming oligofructose may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (food and beverages, infant formula, dietary supplements, and others), type (oligofructose powder and oligofructose liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the food and beverages sector, oligofructose is increasingly becoming a major active ingredient in the global market for fructose because of its broad range of applications. The potential health advantages of this dietary fiber are believed to increase the nutrition profile of many food and drink products. Because it is capable of sweetening and reducing sugar levels, as well as its prebiotic properties, Oligofructose has been widely used in a range of products such as sweets, fruit preparations, milk desserts, yogurt, and fresh cheeses, cakes, chocolates, ice cream or sauces.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The key factors influencing the development of the region's oligofructose market include an increase in consumer awareness about the health benefits of oligofructose, a growing demand for Probiotic products, and more focus on nutritional supplements. In addition, the region's market for oligofructose is being driven by an increase in the consumption of prebiotic products per year as it is a type of prebiotic fiber. The regional market is expected to be driven by growing demand for oligofructose from food and beverage producers, resulting in the introduction of innovative products. Increased use of oligofructose in medicinal products and animal feed production is expected to increase the North American market.

Company Insights

The oligofructose market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Beneo GmbH, BRENNTAG SE, Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., COSUCRA, Galam, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-tech Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle PLC, and Tereos Participations

Oligofructose Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

