Oligofructose Market to grow by USD 5.04 billion from 2023 to 2028; The market share growth of the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oligofructose market is expected to grow by USD 5.04 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period. The suitability of oligofructose in various applications is notable driving the oligofructose market. However, factors such as concerns about side effects and allergies in public after consuming oligofructose may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (food and beverages, infant formula, dietary supplements, and others), type (oligofructose powder and oligofructose liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oligofructose Market 2024-2028
Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the food and beverages sector, oligofructose is increasingly becoming a major active ingredient in the global market for fructose because of its broad range of applications. The potential health advantages of this dietary fiber are believed to increase the nutrition profile of many food and drink products. Because it is capable of sweetening and reducing sugar levels, as well as its prebiotic properties, Oligofructose has been widely used in a range of products such as sweets, fruit preparations, milk desserts, yogurt, and fresh cheeses, cakes, chocolates, ice cream or sauces.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The key factors influencing the development of the region's oligofructose market include an increase in consumer awareness about the health benefits of oligofructose, a growing demand for Probiotic products, and more focus on nutritional supplements. In addition, the region's market for oligofructose is being driven by an increase in the consumption of prebiotic products per year as it is a type of prebiotic fiber. The regional market is expected to be driven by growing demand for oligofructose from food and beverage producers, resulting in the introduction of innovative products. Increased use of oligofructose in medicinal products and animal feed production is expected to increase the North American market.

Company Insights 

The oligofructose market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Beneo GmbH, BRENNTAG SE, Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., COSUCRA, Galam, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-tech Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle PLC, and Tereos Participations

Oligofructose Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 5.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.93

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

News Releases in Similar Topics

