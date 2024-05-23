Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market size is set to grow by USD 3.37 billion from 2024-2028, Growing shift toward RNA-based therapeutics boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oligonucleotide synthesis market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.54% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2024-2028

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.54% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3374.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Ajinomoto Bio Pharma. , Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Ansa Biotechnologies, Bio Synthesis Inc, Biogen Inc., Biotage AB, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, General Electric Co., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kaneka Corp., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mettler Toledo International Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Synbio Technologies, Syngene International Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is driven by advancements in AI-driven algorithms, optimizing sequence specificity, secondary structure formation, and target binding affinity for various applications. Genetic disorders, such as Down syndrome and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, are targeted through synthesized oligonucleotides for diagnostics and therapeutics.

Nucleotides, including adenine, cytosine, guanine, thymine, and uracil, are utilized in PCR primers, antisense therapy, and interference RNA. AI-driven automation platforms enable high-throughput production of custom oligonucleotides, increasing scalability for genome projects, therapeutic drugs, and molecular testing in clinical studies. Key technologies include CRISPR, vector technologies, and synthetic biology.

Market Challenges

Oligonucleotide synthesis is a critical process in the production of therapeutics and diagnostics, utilizing small and large molecular biologics. Despite their unique interaction in vivo, regulatory challenges arise due to the lack of specificity in guidelines for manufacturers and regulators. The US FDA classifies oligonucleotide drugs as small molecules under CDER jurisdiction. Key technologies include synthetic biology, gene therapy, antisense therapy, interference RNA, and nucleotide chains, involving phosphate groups, sugar molecules, and nitrogenous bases.

Manufacturers employ various methods for oligonucleotide synthesis, such as enzymatic DNA synthesis, and providers like Creative Biolabs offer services for oligonucleotide modification, purification, and labeling modifications. Technologies like RNA-induced silencing complex and protein synthesis are also integral to this field.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 PCR primers

1.2 PCR assays and panels

1.3 DNA microarrays

1.4 Fluorescence in situ hybridization

1.5 Sequencing and others End-user 2.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

2.2 Research and academic institutes

2.3 Diagnostic laboratories

2.4 Hospitals Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 PCR primers- The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market encompasses various applications, including gene therapies and clinical trials. In gene therapies, synthesized oligonucleotides play a pivotal role in delivering therapeutic genes to target cells. In clinical trials, PCR primers are utilized for diagnostic purposes, particularly in the detection of genetic disorders such as Down syndrome, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease linked to the IGHMBP2 gene, and genetic mutations associated with cancer and rare diseases.

Oligonucleotide synthesis providers offer custom design and synthesis services, enabling researchers to specify the desired target sequence, primer length, and other parameters. Advanced synthesis techniques, including enzymatic DNA synthesis and oligonucleotide modification, ensure high-quality, pure, and accurately synthesized primers. Oligonucleotide purification technology, such as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis, is crucial for removing impurities and ensuring the desired product's purity. Labeling modifications and backbone modifications are essential for enhancing the functionality of oligonucleotides in various applications, including RNA-induced silencing complex and protein synthesis.

The market caters to diverse industries, including diagnostic laboratories, synthetic biology, genome projects, and therapeutic drugs. Key applications include the development of CRISPR-based therapeutics and diagnostics, vector technologies for gene therapy, and the synthesis of nucleotides like adenine, cytosine, guanine, thymine, and uracil for various therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. In summary, the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market serves a wide range of applications, from gene therapies and clinical trials to diagnostic laboratories and genome projects, with a focus on delivering high-quality, pure, and accurately synthesized oligonucleotides for various therapeutic and diagnostic applications.

Research Analysis

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market encompasses the production of short, synthetic nucleotide chains for various applications in the field of genetic disorders and synthetic biology. These nucleotide chains, composed of DNA or RNA, are essential building blocks for therapeutic drugs and research in the context of diseases such as cystic fibrosis. The synthesis process employs solid-phase synthesis techniques, which involve the stepwise addition of nucleotides, including adenine, cytosine, guanine, thymine, and uracil, to a growing nucleotide chain.

The phosphate group and sugar molecule, typically deoxyribose or ribose, are also incorporated during this process. Interference RNA, a type of RNA used for therapeutic purposes, is another application of oligonucleotide synthesis. This market plays a significant role in advancing genome projects and gene therapy, as well as vector technologies and antisense therapy.

Market Research Overview

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market refers to the production and sale of synthetic oligonucleotides, which are short sequences of DNA or RNA used in various applications such as gene therapy, diagnostics, research, and nucleic acid-based medicines. The market is driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicines and the advancements in synthetic biology.

The process of oligonucleotide synthesis involves the use of various techniques like solid-phase synthesis, enzymatic synthesis, and automated synthesis. The market is segmented based on the type of oligonucleotides, applications, and regions. The global market for oligonucleotide synthesis is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing research and development activities and the expanding applications in various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

PCR Primers



PCR Assays And Panels



DNA Microarrays



Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization



Sequencing And Others

End-user

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies



Research And Academic Institutes



Diagnostic Laboratories



Hospitals

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

