Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market worth $16.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is projected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2027 from USD 7.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. One of the key factors driving the market growth is the emerging field of personalized genome sequencing, which helps determine the best approach for patient care, whether preventive, diagnostic, or therapeutic. The incorporation of synthesized oligonucleotides to treat various diseases also supports market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=200829350

Browse in-depth TOC on "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market"

236 - Tables

50 - Figures

280 - Pages

Probes accounted for the second-largest segment of the synthesized oligos product segment in 2021.

Probes are an important subsegment in the market for synthesized oligonucleotides. The segment accounted for the second-largest market share due to their important applications in detecting specific nucleic acid sequences and changes occurring in them. Oligos are used as probes in microarrays, in situ hybridization, antisense analyses, and drug carriers.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the end-user segment in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in 2021

By end user, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in 2021. Growth in this market is largely driven by the significant number of inpatient & outpatient visits in hospitals and the high requirement for oligonucleotide drugs to cater to the growing demand of patients suffering from rare diseases, neurological disorders, and infectious diseases.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=200829350

The PCR subsegment accounted for the largest share of the research applications segment in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in 2021.

In 2021, PCR accounted for the largest share of the research application subsegment of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market. PCR technologies such as qPCR are highly sensitive and cost-effective, driving end-user demand. These PCR applications utilize sequence-specific primers, thus boosting the market for oligos (which are used as probes and primers) in the PCR market.

Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest CAGR of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market. The growth in research outsourcing to emerging countries by pharmaceutical & biotechnology giants, increasing application of genomics in biotechnology & pharmaceutical research, and growing public & private sector investments in genomics and related technologies are expected to aid market growth in the APAC. The growth of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in this region is also fueled by the growing number of domestic drug discovery research projects.

Some leading players operating in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market are Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), LGC Limited (UK), Maravai Life Sciences (US), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=200829350

Browse Adjacent Market: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:



Human Microbiome Market - Global Forecasts to 2029

Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Synthetic Biology Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Genomics Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/oligonucleotide-synthesis.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets