Olio and Ignite Medical Resorts Expand Partnership with First-of-a-Kind Census Management Capability for Skilled Nursing Operators

SNF teams gain real-time visibility into projected discharges and referral status, improving care transitions and census management.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olio, a rapidly growing post-acute and behavioral health care coordination platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind Census Management solution for skilled nursing facilities (SNF). The solution is being implemented with Ignite Medical Resorts, one of the nation's fastest-growing luxury SNF operators.

Olio improves Census Management for skilled nursing operators by transforming data into forward-looking occupancy visibility. SNF teams now have a shared, accurate view of projected discharges, including dates, locations, payer information, and live referral status through a Discharge Calendar. This feature replaces manual processes that rely on spreadsheets, phone calls, and faxes, which most operators use today. Using this new Census Management feature, SNF teams can anticipate revenue at risk, plan strategically for fluctuations, and tune staffing to demand.

"Now our SNF nursing, admissions, and operations teams are all working from the same information and can see what's coming," said Erica Dewan Kelly, Senior Vice President, Care Transitions, Ignite Medical Resorts. "This gives us better referral coordination and more control over our census without creating more work."

Census Management is Olio's newest capability, launched in February 2026. Olio gives skilled nursing operators one place to manage every care transition, stabilize their census, and generate the outcomes data that hospitals and payers increasingly demand. Unlike point solutions, Olio is a single, connected workflow that modernizes care transitions from admissions through the initiation and management of referrals to the next level of care, and provides 31 days of post-discharge tracking. Through its referral management capabilities, Olio equips SNFs to build preferred networks of high-performing home health and hospice partners—simplifying and accelerating referral coordination while improving visibility into post-acute outcomes.

Ignite Medical Resorts relies on Olio for care coordination across nearly 30 facilities in Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri, with Kansas most recently added to the expanding partnership. The development of the Discharge Calendar feature grew directly from that relationship.

"We saw that skilled nursing teams needed a view of their discharge data that helps them make better decisions, faster," said Ben Forrest, CEO, Olio. "This new Census Management capability delivers transparency into how discharge patterns are directly influencing SNF revenues."

The need for modernized care coordination continues to grow as regulatory expectations evolve. CMS is expanding quality measures to include staffing and turnover metrics, implementing nationwide MDS data validation audits, and increasing expectations around safe patient transitions following discharge.

Olio helps providers meet these demands by streamlining communication between care teams and improving operational visibility. With 96% provider satisfaction and a 39:1 ROI, Olio demonstrates that regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and high-quality patient care can go hand in hand.

Shaping the Future of Care Coordination

Olio continues to collaborate closely with healthcare providers across the care continuum to advance innovation in care coordination. In March, the company will release a report summarizing insights from its inaugural Care Coordination Engagement Summit, where skilled nursing facilities, post-acute providers, behavioral health organizations, health systems, and payers came together to discuss emerging solutions for the industry. Ignite Medical Resorts participated in the summit.

About Olio

Olio transforms post-acute and behavioral health care coordination by solving what other technology platforms can't: sustained provider engagement. Olio automatically connects care teams and keeps them engaged—from SNFs and behavioral health providers to payers, health systems, home health, hospice, and more—delivering actionable insights organizations need to improve outcomes and reduce costs. www.olio.health

About Ignite Medical Resorts

Ignite Medical Resorts operates 28 locations in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Indiana. The organization's model of LuxeRehab™ combines uncompromising luxury and rapid rehabilitation, coupling the amenities and décor of a fine hotel with clinical programming for orthopedics, stroke, cardiac, and respiratory care to return guests back home as quickly as possible. Learn more at IgniteMedicalResorts.com .

SOURCE Olio