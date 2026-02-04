Olio Launches Care Coordination Engagement Summit to Tackle Post-Acute and Behavioral Health Care Challenges

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olio, a fast-growing leader and innovator with a care coordination platform for post-acute and behavioral health that drives exceptional provider/payer team engagement and measurably better care and cost outcomes, is hosting the Care Coordination Engagement Summit to tackle one of healthcare's most pressing challenges: coordinating care across the continuum.

The need is urgent and growing: care coordination breakdowns are driving delayed patient placements, fragmented communication between care teams, and preventable readmissions. More than 40% of hospital discharges transition to post-acute settings——according to MedPAC, an independent congressional agency. Skilled nursing facilities receive a significant portion of these patients. With an aging population and rising acuity levels, the global advisory firm EY projects post-acute volume will increase 31% between 2025-2035—by far the highest growth of any care setting and roughly double the population growth rate. Meanwhile, behavioral health faces a parallel crisis: nearly 48% of adults with mental illness did not receive treatment in 2024, according to SAMHSA, a federal health agency.

As this volume surge collides with capacity pressures, staffing shortages, and increasingly complex patient needs, care coordination systems haven't kept pace. Patients experience gaps in care, providers face operational strain, and preventable complications escalate costs across the system.

Olio is gathering senior executives from major payers, post-acute networks, behavioral health organizations, and health systems to explore:

breakthrough approaches already working in select markets

integration points that unlock systemic improvement

what drives effective coordination across care teams and organizations

technology and process innovations that align competing priorities across the continuum

"Care coordination is becoming one of healthcare's most critical challenges, and no single organization can solve it alone," said Ben Forrest, CEO of Olio. "This summit brings together leaders who live these challenges every day—from different vantage points across the system. Our goal is to identify what actually works to improve transitions, strengthen outcomes, and reduce costs."

Following the summit, Olio will make findings available in an industry report identifying what's delivering results in care coordination in select markets today to serve as a catalyst for payers, health systems, post-acute and behavioral health providers to build more effective care coordination capabilities.

About Olio

Olio transforms post-acute and behavioral health care coordination by solving what other technology platforms can't: sustained provider engagement. Olio automatically connects care teams and keeps them engaged—from SNFs and behavioral health providers to payers, health systems, home health, hospice and more—delivering actionable insights organizations need to improve outcomes and reduce costs. www.olio.health

SOURCE Olio