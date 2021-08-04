Olio Hires Troy Reiff as VP of Clinical Integration

"Troy's leadership on both sides of the aisle made him an ideal candidate for Olio." - Ben Forrest, CEO of Olio Tweet this

Pursuing his passion for serving others, Reiff completed a Nursing Degree from IVY Tech Community College, followed by a Healthcare Administration degree from Bellevue University. With more than 25 years of experience working in healthcare, Reiff continues to serve on several boards where he strives to improve wellness for others.

Innovating Population Health Strategies

Reiff is a strong leader with a background in developing innovative clinical and operational strategies across the care continuum. Before Olio, Reiff served as VP of Post-Acute Service Development and Managed Care at American Senior Communities. There he led initiatives towards value-based care by launching an Integrated Care Network and alternative payment models with payers and providers.

Prior additional roles include COO for St. Vincent Seton Specialty Hospitals, a member of Ascension Health, where he oversaw the success and growth of new hospitals along with PAC networks. In addition, he worked on the Ascension Health CNO Advisory Council and the Post-Acute Continuum Strategy Steering Committee.

"Troy's leadership on both sides of the aisle made him an ideal candidate for Olio," says Ben Forrest, CEO and founder of Olio. "His track record in value-based care, mixed with his ability to adapt and grow with innovations, is the exact player our team needed."

Redefining Healthcare: One Team

Olio's technology is redefining how Population Health teams and PAC providers work together. The healthcare industry and patients will benefit from one unified team.

"As the industry moves and expands further into the population health arena, having a vision is one thing; getting traction with connecting partners throughout all sites of care is another," says Olio VP of Clinical Integration Troy Reiff. "Olio provides the means for teams to move from vision to execution. Therefore, the opportunity for me to work with a high caliber team and solution will be paramount to serve those who set out or are currently on the journey of value-based care."

