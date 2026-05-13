Olio Piro Achieves USDA Organic Certification, a confirmation of its commitment to origin, integrity, and uncompromising quality

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olio Piro, the award-winning producer of Piro and Cucino extra virgin olive oils in Tuscany, has obtained USDA Organic certification, one of the most recognized standards in the United States for agricultural integrity and traceability, reinforcing a philosophy rooted in discipline, respect for the land, and uncompromising quality.

Launched in the United States in 2020 by siblings Romain and Marie-Charlotte Piro, Olio Piro has always approached olive oil not as a commodity, but as an expression of origin, process, and intention. The USDA Organic certification does not redefine the product, but rather confirms a way of working that has guided the brand from the beginning.

Produced from early harvest olives grown on the volcanic slopes of Monte Amiata in Tuscany, Olio Piro reflects a landscape where nature is not a backdrop, but an active force. The result is an extra virgin olive oil known for its distinctive profile, assertive and grassy with a peppery finish, and for its naturally high levels of antioxidants and polyphenols.

Cold-pressed in limited batches from a unique blend of early-harvest olives, the oil is shaped through a balance of tradition and precision. A proprietary double-filtration milling system, developed in collaboration with the Italian Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, further enhances purity, stability, and performance.

Rather than positioning certification as a technical claim, Olio Piro frames USDA Organic as a natural extension of its values. The certification verifies that olives are cultivated and processed without synthetic inputs, under a system of rigorous oversight that protects both the integrity of the product and the land from which it comes.

"Organic certification formalizes a level of discipline that has always been part of how Olio Piro is produced," said Marie-Charlotte Piro, Founder and CEO. "Every decision, from how the olives are grown to how they are processed, is made with one focus in mind: the quality of the result."

Beyond product, Olio Piro continues to build a world around taste, one that connects food, lifestyle, and contemporary Italian culture. The brand's approach translates its values into a refined, human language, positioning olive oil as part of a broader conversation around intentional living.

The certification marks another step in Olio Piro's ongoing commitment to quality, integrity, and responsible production at every stage of the process.

Olio Piro is available online, through select retailers, and in leading kitchens across the United States.

For more information, visit olio-piro.com

SOURCE Olio Piro