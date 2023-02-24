Olive Oil Global Market 2023: Sector to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.9%

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Olive Oil: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Olive Oil estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Virgin Olive Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$12 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Refined / Pure Olive Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Olive Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 354 Featured) -

ACEITES LA MASiA

BETIS Products LLC

Borges Branded Foods SLU

Carbonell

Deoleo SA

GALLO

Grup Pons

Grupo Ybarra Alimentacion SL

Jaencoop Grupo

Maeva Group ( Mozambique )

) Minerva SA

Mueloliva y Minerva SL

PT Sari Agrotama Persada

Sovena Group

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 422 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Olive Oil

Benefits

A Prelude to Olive Oil Market

Olive Oil Market in the United States

Olive Oil Market in India

Olive Oil Market Overview

Food and Beverages Segment to Dominate the Olive Oil Market

Key Players in the Olive Oil Market

Olive Oil Market Statistics

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Overview

Olive Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Market Share by Applications

Market Share by Key Players

Olive Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Virgin Olive Oil (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2018 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Olive Oil Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Adoption of Olive Oil in the Cosmetic Industry is Driving the Market

Olive Oil: Significant Pharmaceutical Effects and Health Benefits

Olive Oil Market Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ntfij-oil-global?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets