Oliver Winery Announces Agreement with Ardagh Group

INDIANAPOLIS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a division of Ardagh Group and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market, announced a long-term supply agreement with Oliver Winery to manufacture the majority of its wine bottles.

Oliver Winery is best known for its quality, and it's no secret that quality wine deserves quality glass bottles. The bottles for Oliver Winery leverage the brand's existing design assets with a modern, premium look and feel, all manufactured in the U.S. by Ardagh Group.

Oliver Winery started from modest roots back in the 1960s, as a hobby of Indiana University law professor William Oliver, until the official winery opened in 1972. Today, Oliver Winery is the oldest and largest winery in Indiana and one of the largest wineries in the U.S., distributing award-winning, fruit-forward wines to 27 states.

"Quality glass is an important part of our winemaking program, and we are excited to work with Ardagh in this area," said Dennis Dunham, VP Operations and Director of Winemaking.

The ability to purchase U.S.-made glass direct from a local manufacturer is important to Oliver Winery. Ardagh Group's Glass – North America headquarters is located in Fishers, Ind., while Oliver Winery is a mere 65 miles south in Bloomington, Ind.

"Ardagh Group is pleased to partner with Oliver Winery – an icon in the Hoosier state," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. "We are passionate about the success of the wine industry across the country, and are proud to support wineries with glass wine bottles made right here in the U.S."

Glass bottles are 100 percent and endlessly recyclable, and they can go from the recycling bin to the store shelf in as little as 30 days. Glass wine bottles preserve the true taste of the product and deliver great shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium, sustainable package.

Ardagh Group is dedicated to the wine market with capabilities and resources to grow with wineries every step of the way. For wine bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, customers can contact Ardagh Group directly at 707-200-9350 (West) or 800-428-8642 (Central/East) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh Group has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes. Ardagh Group produces glass wine bottles from its glass manufacturing facilities located in the heart of the major wine-producing areas in North America.

Further information

Gina Behrman, Director, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5732

Sarah Anderson, Marketing Director at Oliver Winery, sanderson@oliverwinery.com, 812.935.9239

Notes to the editor

Oliver Winery is Indiana's oldest and largest winery and one of the 50 largest wineries in the U.S. Since the brand was founded in 1972, Oliver Winery has become known for approachable and satisfying wines that capture the flavor of high-quality fruit. Today, Oliver Winery produces more than 435,000 cases of wine annually as one of the 50 largest wineries in the U.S. Oliver is a world-class destination, offering best-in-class service, beautiful grounds, and an approachable wine experience to thousands of visitors each year. Bill Oliver, CEO and founding family member, continues to lead the company he built. But Oliver is also 100% employee-owned — the only 100% employee-owned winery in the U.S.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing more than 23,000 people with sales of $9bn.

