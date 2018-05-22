Olives from Spain presents the Mediterranean snack to enjoy the good weather

Spring is one of the best times of the year to think about outdoor activities. Temperatures move away from the lower area of the thermometer but are not yet installed in the suffocating heat typical of summer. They are in their most friendly range. The awakening of flowers and plants turn nature into a colorful decoration, bathed in more hours of daylight. An invitation to prepare a thousand and one activities with friends or family.

When it comes to organizing any leisure plan outside, the more attention is paid to all the details, the more likely that the final result will be a success. When to go, what clothes to wear or what route to follow are some of the issues that the organizer has to consider. In regards to the food to be prepared.. the answer lies in the olives. Thanks to the Mediterranean snack par excellence, what we carry in the bag will make the Trekking even healthier.

Olives from Spain, thanks to their campaign Have an Olive Day, which has the support of the European Union, puts succulent ideas at the reach of nature lovers in the USA to give a touch of Mediterranean Diet to their lunch. Opening a jar of olives is the first step to enjoy such simple elaborations at home that are the ideal complement to any outdoor activity. To enjoy in any way, with or without utensils, next to the water or on the lawn of the park.

Spanish tortilla with pimiento stuffed olives

http://www.haveanoliveday.eu/index.php/videorecipes/mediterranean-food/108-spanish-tortilla-with-olives Olives turnovers

http://www.haveanoliveday.eu/index.php/videorecipes/mediterranean-food/95-olives-turnovers Ham and olives croquettes

About INTERACEITUNA and Olives from Spain

INTERACEITUNA is the Interprofessional Organization of Table Olive recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment that represents the whole sector producing, processing and marketing table olives. Created to implement different programs and activities of general interest, INTERACEITUNA promotes the knowledge of Spanish table olives and carries out research and development related to production and production techniques. INTERACEITUNA has partnered with the European Union to promote this product.

