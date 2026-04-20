Olivia Munn and Gayle King Spotlight Breast Cancer Risk Awareness, As #1 App Helps Women Take Action

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Olivia Munn recently shared that understanding her personal risk helped save her life through early detection of breast cancer, it struck a chord with women everywhere: knowing your risk can change your future.

Make a custom breast plan that takes the mystery out of awareness.

That message is now reaching millions more. Gayle King in collaboration with CBS show Beyond the Gates recently encouraged viewers to make a breast plan by downloading the Know Your Lemons app. An app that beat out Apple Fitness to be named #1 Health & Fitness app by the Webby Awards because of the impact it is making for early detection.

Not "Just an App" A Breakthrough in How We Understand Breast Health

The Know Your Lemons app wasn't created by a tech company looking for ways to profit from selling women's data. It was developed by Dr. Corrine Ellsworth Beaumont, PhD, an award-winning designer and global health educator whose loss of her grandmothers to breast cancer led her to look for answers about her own risk. She found that information was scattered across multiple sources, difficult to interpret in a way she could apply to her own life, and often boring to read. Beaumont said,

"It took two family members losing their lives to breast cancer before I decided to educate myself. That bar is too high. We often don't learn about breast health until there is a problem. We need to fix that by being educated earlier but fear, confusion, and the fact it's never taught in school has been holding us back for decades. But design can change that, so I did."

Beaumont came up with an unexpected way to educate: use lemons as a visual metaphor for breasts to make it more engaging and fun to learn.

The approach worked. Her image of 12 lemons illustrating the 12 symptoms of breast cancer went viral, reaching over 2 billion people in 42 languages. It has helped save lives by showing that breast cancer is not just about a lump.

That campaign grew into a global charity, the Know Your Lemons Foundation, which then led to the development of the Know Your Lemons app.

How the App Works

You open the app. There's no account to create. No data is collected.

You tap on the button to get your risk score and it asks a series of questions with the Tyrer-Cuzick risk assessment, the same model trusted in medical settings and the one that helped Olivia Munn get on a screening plan that saved her life. For many women, it's the first time they've ever seen their personal risk score.

The app then displays your custom screening plan, tailored to your individual risk, turning information into clear next steps: when to do a mammogram, if breast MRI is recommended, if genetic testing could be useful, and sets up monthly reminders to self-exam with audio guides that make it easy.

Beyond Screening: What to Look For

Breast cancer doesn't always wait for a scheduled appointment, and screening doesn't begin until age 40 for most women, yet breast cancer can happen anytime.

That's why the app teaches users how to recognize the 12 possible signs of breast cancer, making it clear what to look for between screenings and when to seek care.

It guides you through how to check your own breasts, not to diagnose, but to know your normal, and provides monthly reminders to help build a consistent habit.

Over time, this becomes a routine that builds confidence and awareness.

Recognized and Accelerated

The app's impact has been recognized globally, and is available in many languages, and also has an option for Black Breast Health. It earned a Webby Award and has been featured by Google Play, which also selected it for its accelerator program this year.

As Olivia Munn and Gayle King continue to elevate the importance of knowing your risk, the Know Your Lemons app offers something more than awareness—a clear, guided way to act on it.

Because the future of breast health isn't just about awareness that the disease exists.

It's about having a plan.

A routine.

And the confidence to trust yourself.

As Gayle King stated in her public service announcement, "Visit knowyourlemons.org to make your plan today. And remember, early detection saves lives." That video of Gayle King with Beyond the Gates promoting Know Your Lemons app can be viewed here.

About Know Your Lemons Foundation

The Know Your Lemons Foundation is a global nonprofit dedicated to improving early detection of breast cancer through creative, accessible education, helping people recognize the signs of breast cancer and take action earlier, when it matters most. It has reached 2 billion people with its online campaign in 42 languages, has trained volunteers in 77 countries, and has saved thousands of lives through refreshing education.

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Know Your Lemons Foundation