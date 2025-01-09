Olivine, music and bubbles: a new method to remove CO2 in minutes

THE HAGUE, the Netherlands, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a breakthrough that combines art, science and music, Dutch inventor Ap Verheggen has discovered a revolutionary method to combat climate change: removing CO2 from the air in minutes instead of decades. In partnership with startup expert Theo Bouts and scientist Dr. Bob Hoogendoorn, Verheggen established Carbon Vanish, a company focused on making this technology widely available.

The project started with a sculpture commissioned by Deltares, an independent knowledge and research institute in Delft. Verheggen created a tree-like installation with olivine to demonstrate its CO2-absorbing properties. Through collaboration with Hoogendoorn, previously a research supervisor at Deltares, they discovered that water with air bubbles over olivine sped up the CO2 absorption process significantly.

"We were surprised by how quickly the process worked," says Hoogendoorn. Additional experiments showed that vibrations and music further enhanced the reaction. Verheggen's next artwork used olivine sand in water, where musical tones and vibrations reduced the CO2 concentration in the air to zero within 30 minutes.

"This shows that art and music can contribute to addressing major global challenges," Verheggen says. "I see many young people losing hope about climate solutions. Through my art, I want to reinvolve them into the discussion. Art is a language everyone understands."

Carbon Vanish uses olivine and air bubbles to reduce CO2 levels by half within hours. For example, CO2 levels can drop from 411 ppm to 216 ppm (parts per million). The process results in a chalk-like byproduct that can be used in cement production or as agricultural fertiliser.

About Ap Verheggen

Ap Verheggen is a Dutch artist, living in The Hague, and inventor known for integrating art, science, and technology to address global challenges. His previous artwork, the SunGlacier, an invention to create around 1200 liters of water per day in the desert, has been exposed during World Expo Dubai. Ap is also known because of his sculptures in West Greenland and the documentary about it, IceBerg Riders.

SOURCE City of The Hague