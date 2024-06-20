Olli Salumeria Launches "Official Snack of Summer" with That's it.

Authentic Italian-style salami brand teams up with America's #1 fruit bar for the ultimate summer snack sensation

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olli Salumeria , the fast-growing producer of authentic Italian-style salami, has teamed up with That's it. to launch the "Official Snack of Summer." Named an Editor's Top Summer 2024 Product Pick by Food & Beverage Magazine, the new Olli Snack Packs combine sweet and salty flavors for a delicious, gluten-free, high-protein snack that can be enjoyed from anywhere while on-the-go.

Olli products feature authentic, fourth-generation Italian recipes and are slow-cured with 100% vegetarian-fed pork raised without antibiotics, with no added nitrates or nitrites. That's it. Fruit Bars contain just two ingredients: fruit and fruit. With a shared focus on clean and simple ingredients, this convenient new snack pack is packed with flavor and nutrition, with 12g of protein per serving.

"Olli Snack Packs are my new go-to for balanced summer snacking," said Melissa Rifkin, RD and nutrition expert for Olli. "High in protein, gluten-free and delicious, I love to pack these for picnics and other outdoor activities with family and friends. The combination of salami, cheese and fruit provides a fulfilling and wholesome snack that doesn't compromise on taste or quality."

Whether packed for an adventure or enjoyed on-the-go, Olli Snack Packs are thoughtfully curated to offer a perfect balance of taste and nutrition. The lineup features an enticing array of flavors, including:

Soppressata and Asiago Cheese with an Apple + Mango Bar

Genoa Salami and Mozzarella Cheese with an Apple + Cherry Bar

Calabrese Salami and Fontina Cheese with an Apple + Fig Bar

with an Apple + Fig Bar Pepperoni and Cheddar Cheese with an Apple + Blueberry Bar

"Our collaboration with That's it. is a perfect, delicious and nutritious fit," said Tim Goldsmid, CEO of Olli Salumeria. "That's it. shares in our passion for delivering clean and minimally processed snacking options made with high-quality ingredients that taste great. Packed with nutrition, convenience and versatility, we're confident this new snack will be the cherry on top of a fun-filled summer."

The new Olli Snack Packs are available at retailers including Publix, Albertsons Seattle and Misfits, as well as FreshDirect locations nationwide.

For more information about Olli, please visit olli.com . For more information about That's it., please visit thatsitfruit.com .

About Olli Salumeria

Olli Salumeria is a U.S.-based salumeria (Italian for "delicatessen") that faithfully carries on four generations of salami-making traditions from one of Italy's most famous salami families. Named after Oliviero Colmignoli, the grandson of cured-meat legend Ferruccio Fiorucci, who produced his first salami in 1850, Olli is driven to introduce Americans to the sweeter, less acidic taste of salami slow-cured in the Italian method. The company offers a growing line of salami products to preferred retailers, discriminating foodies, natural snack lovers and those simply wanting an authentic taste of Italy.

From state-of-the-art processing facilities in Oceanside, Calif., which Oliviero and his team selected for its Mediterranean climate, Olli combines genuine Italian recipes, curing techniques and quality with a commitment to being the first 100% preservative-free Italian salami producer in America.

Olli can be found nationally, with several product lines available through Amazon Fresh, plus Whole Foods locations, Albertsons , Publix, Love's and at regional supermarkets and specialty retailers across the country. To find an Olli retailer near you, go to www.olli.com/locate-products .

For more information on the Olli story, curing technique and products, visit www.olli.com or follow Olli Salumeria on Facebook and Instagram .

About That's it.

Since 2012, That's it. has been innovating the natural foods category in the United States with its portfolio of simple and nutritious snacks made from real, whole foods. All That's it. products transparently contain six real ingredients or less, and no natural or artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, or artificial colors. Its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, contain only two ingredients: fruit + fruit. You can find That's it. nationwide at your local Starbucks, onboard United Airlines and at major retailers such as: Target, Whole Foods, Costco, Sam's Club, 7-Eleven, Walmart, VONS, Publix, Kroger, and online at Amazon and www.thatsitfruit.com . Learn more on Instagram and TikTok .

