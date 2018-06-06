Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Berkshire Hills Bancorp Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASD: OLLI) will replace Orbital ATK Inc. (NYSE: OA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) will replace Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 11. S&P 500 constituent Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) is acquiring Orbital ATK in a deal expected to be completed today.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) General Merchandise Stores Sub-Industry index.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp provides various banking products and services. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – JUNE 11, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Ollie's Bargain
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
General Merchandise Stores
|
DELETED
|
Orbital ATK
|
Industrials
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 11, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Berkshire Hills
|
Financials
|
Regional Banks
|
DELETED
|
Ollie's Bargain
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
General Merchandise Stores
