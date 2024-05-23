OLLIE'S ORCHESTRA BECOMES INAUGURAL CHAMPION OF CHILDREN'S BRAIN TUMOR NETWORK

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) announces its first-ever Champion, Ollie's Orchestra, as part of the new CBTN giving program. With a $10,000 donation, this childhood cancer nonprofit marks a new partnership to advance pediatric brain tumor research and patient support. It joins foundations, nonprofits, and advocates committed to driving progress in children's cancer research.

As the first recipient of the CBTN Champion designation, Ollie's Orchestra embodies a spirit of cooperation, championing the cause of pediatric brain tumor research. The nonprofit aims to leverage the partnership with CBTN to advance research and provide hope to families navigating pediatric brain tumors through free musical instruments, music classes, and other support resources.

"CBTN is the gold standard in children's cancer research. Together, we have the privilege to be part of solutions that will improve the lives of children, like Ollie, affected by cancer," says Rachel Krieger, co-founder of Ollie's Orchestra. "We're honored to champion CBTN."

The partnership between Ollie's Orchestra and CBTN signifies a shared vision of collaboration and compassion. Through its partnership with CBTN, Ollie's Orchestra aims to accelerate the development of effective treatments for childhood brain tumors while offering tangible support to children and families affected by this disease.

Gerri Trooskin, CBTN Director of Partnerships, emphasizes the significance of this new alliance: "Ollie's Orchestra's dedication to spreading joy and healing through music while promoting awareness and financial support for pediatric cancer research aligns perfectly with CBTN's mission to accelerate the understanding and treatment of pediatric brain tumors. We are grateful to welcome their voices and perspectives to our network!"

About Ollie's Orchestra

Founded by Rachel Krieger and Max in honor of their 5-year-old son Ollie's battle with cancer, Ollie's Orchestra is dedicated to providing musical instruments, music therapy, and support to children facing devastating cancer diagnoses. To learn more about Ollie's Orchestra and their impactful work, visit its page.

About Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN)

Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) is a collaborative research effort to accelerate treatments for children with brain tumors. CBTN's 34 international member institutions have enrolled over 5,000 study participants and gathered more than 69,000 biospecimen samples to create the world's most comprehensive repository of childhood brain tumors. CBTN's informatics and analytics platforms enable researchers to collaborate in real-time for children diagnosed with brain tumors.

Contact

Emily Reed, Children's Brain Tumor Network

[email protected]

SOURCE Children’s Brain Tumor Network