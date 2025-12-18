OLLIE'S RAISES OVER $1.3 MILLION FOR MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS PROGRAM

Closeout Retailer Brings Holiday Joy to Families in Need at Christmas

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, America's fastest growing retailer of brand name closeout merchandise and excess inventory, is proud to announce that it has raised more than $1.3 million for the Marine Toys for Tots Program. From November 2nd to December 6th, participating Ollie's stores collected donations at checkout and served as official drop-off locations for customers to donate new toys and books to help bring the joy of Christmas to kids and families in the communities Ollie's serves.

Ollie's hosts Toys for Tots event in Natchez, MS store.

"Our partnership with Toys for Tots keeps growing stronger and stronger," said Scott Osborne, Senior Vice President of Store Operations at Ollie's. "Collecting a record $1.3 million along with thousands of toys and books is truly inspiring, and it's all thanks to the generosity of our amazing customers and associates. Even when times are tight, they find ways to give, celebrate, and support their communities. Caring for others is core to our culture, and we are honored to be part of this tradition and partnership."

"We are pleased to welcome Ollie's back for their 7th year as a major National Corporate Sponsor of Toys for Tots," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children, who otherwise might be forgotten."

About Ollie's

Ollie's is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains!® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of December 9, 2025, we operated 645 stores in 34 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 78-year National charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to economically disadvantaged children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially, having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to 314 million children in need. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

SOURCE Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.