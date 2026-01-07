OLLOBOT Debuts at CES 2026 with OlloNi, Introducing a New Vision for Companion Robotics

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLLOBOT, a brand focused on fusing advanced technology with emotional companionship, made its first appearance at CES 2026 with the unveiling of OlloNi, a cyber-pet defined by pet-like vitality rather than biological mimicry. Positioned as a next-generation companion robot, OlloNi represents OLLOBOT's long-term ambition to rethink how home companion robots are imagined, designed, and integrated into everyday life through a distinctly human-centered robot design philosophy.

Welcome to the age of cyber pets. Welcome home, OlloNi. Speed Speed Meet OlloNi, a brand-new cyber pet by OLLOBOT.

When household robots are discussed today, the conversation often focuses on two familiar directions: humanoid machines modeled after people, or quadruped robots inspired by cats, dogs, and other animals. Both reflect a "future imagined through the present" mindset, projecting known biological forms into advanced technological contexts. OLLOBOT has deliberately chosen a different approach. OlloNi is not an imitation of any existing life form. Instead, it introduces a novel shape and presence—something closer to a new cyber-life species, designed from the ground up to exist comfortably within human living spaces while enabling harmless and non-intrusive interaction.

As the first product in OLLOBOT's upcoming lineup, OlloNi establishes the design language and technological philosophy that will define the series. Conceived as a cyber-pet, its appearance is playful yet intentional, with every visible element serving both a functional and expressive role.

The horn-like structures on OlloNi's head serve distinct and intentional functions. It enables quick emergency-stop and mute controls, allowing users to intervene instantly and intuitively. It is also dedicated to capturing moments and visual records, working in tandem with facial recognition algorithms to sense and interpret emotional cues. Together, they transform interaction and perception into visible, character-defining elements rather than hidden technical features.

OlloNi's eyes are rendered as high-definition digital displays, capable of shifting through a range of pixel-based expressions. These animated visuals support lifelike robot interaction, allowing OlloNi to communicate emotions and states in a lively yet programmatic way, making its reactions immediately understandable and emotionally engaging.

Beneath its soft, furry wings sits a heart-shaped core that emits a gentle red glow. More than a symbolic detail, this component houses OlloNi's memory system, providing large-capacity storage for everything the robot experiences. By turning memory into a visible "heart," OlloNi presents itself not as a cold device, but as a companion that remembers, responds, and evolves.

Beyond this single character, OLLOBOT outlined plans to introduce a wider cast of Olloni-inspired companions in the future. These small, vividly characterized figures will each feature rounded, approachable forms, humorous tones, and distinct personalities and functions. By tightly integrating character design with technological capabilities, OLLOBOT aims to create companions that operate simultaneously as smart assistants and emotionally engaging partners. Together, they are envisioned as part of a broader "cyber-pet universe," where interaction is driven as much by personality and charm as by utility.

At the core of this concept lies a clear design principle: companionship should feel comfortable, not intrusive. OLLOBOT's team emphasized a conscious decision to limit the level of intelligence embedded in OlloNi. While the device is capable of sensing, interacting, and evolving over time, its cognitive design aligns more closely with that of a conventional pet rather than a hyper-intelligent machine. This philosophy, described internally as "enough-smart is the real smart for a cyber-pet," reflects the belief that true companionship comes from emotional balance, not technological excess.

During the exhibition, OlloNi's presence drew steady attention as it wandered through the OLLOBOT booth. Slightly clumsy yet endearing, and unexpectedly agile at moments, the small cyber creature stood out amid the surrounding displays of high-performance hardware and industrial robotics. Its reception underscored a growing interest in products that prioritize emotional resonance alongside innovation.

OLLOBOT confirmed plans to officially launch OlloNi on Kickstarter this summer, positioning the debut as the first step toward building a more humane and approachable future for companion robotics. Follow OLLOBOT on social media to stay tuned for OlloNi's story and adventures:

Website: https://ollobot.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ollobotofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ollo_bot

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ollo_bot

X (Twitter): https://x.com/OLLOBOT_Real

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@ollo_bot

SOURCE OLLOBOT