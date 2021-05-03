OLLY Announces Partnership with The Jed Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OLLY, the wellness brand that believes good health is the foundation of happiness, has today announced their partnership with youth mental health non-profit The Jed Foundation (JED), establishing their new social mission commitment to supporting and bettering mental health for teens and young adults.

OLLY's support of JED will focus primarily on programs for high school students, providing resources to underserved high schools and school districts around the country. The partnership will accelerate programming and deploy resources targeted towards high school students, teachers, and families, focusing on emotional preparation for life after high school.

"Now more than ever, mental health services play a vital role in overall wellbeing, yet access to these critical services is limited - particularly for teens and underserved communities. We are committed to being a catalyst for change in democratizing access to mental health services and are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Jed Foundation, helping to provide mental health resources, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs for teens and young adults. The Jed Foundation's mission and values are deeply aligned with OLLY's purpose of enabling everyone to live happy inside out and we look forward to providing the resources and support to enable and advance their important work," said Gerry Chesser, CEO of OLLY.

JED's mission is to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for the nation's teens and young adults, via a variety of tactical programs focusing on key areas such as developing life skills, promoting social connectedness, recognizing and responding to at-risk students, promoting access to mental health services and more.

"We're thrilled to partner with OLLY, whose commitment to improving the mental health of underserved high school students is invaluable, especially today," said John MacPhee, Executive Director and CEO of The Jed Foundation. "With OLLY's support, we'll be able to help a broader range of high schools across the nation to improve students' mental health and take action to prevent suicide."

By 2022 with the support of OLLY, JED's lesson plans will reach 700,000 students through 10,000 teachers across 7,500 high schools nationwide, in addition to providing program scholarships to 20 under-resourced schools to work with JED to strengthen their mental health and suicide prevention approaches.

About OLLY

OLLY is a San Francisco based company whose mission is to make nutrition delightfully easy as it believes good health is the foundation of happiness. OLLY is known for its gummy, ultra softgels, capsule, and powder supplements.

About The Jed Foundation (JED)

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

Learn more at jedfoundation.org.

