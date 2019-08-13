OLLY Nutrition Announces New Celebrity Ambassador, Ashley Graham

While shooting a campaign in Morocco, Ashley was introduced to the brand through her hairstylist, Justine Marjan, who is also an OLLY influencer partner. "When I arrived on set, I was exhausted and started to feel under the weather, but from the moment Justine handed me OLLY's Daily Energy, my mood changed. Since then, I've been enjoying the gummies as an energy boost when I need it most," says Ashley Graham. "I love that OLLY fits perfectly into my lifestyle and helps me take on everything in my daily routine."

"We are thrilled to have Ashley Graham onboard as a brand ambassador," says Mari Mazzucco, Manager, Public Relations and Influencer Marketing for OLLY Nutrition. "We wanted the partnership to feel authentic for both OLLY and Ashley. Ashley's captivating spirit and her commitment to the overall health and wellbeing of herself and the millions of followers who look to her for guidance made her the perfect candidate."

The recently launched "Ashley Takes On" campaign (in partnership with Toronto ad agency, Good&Ready in collaboration with Blended Strategy Group) is now featured live on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, showcasing how OLLY helps Ashley tackle her busy schedule from set, to the gym and everything in between.

About OLLY

OLLY is a San Francisco based company whose mission is to make nutrition delightfully easy as it believes good health is the foundation of happiness. OLLY is known for its gummy vitamins and supplements, and also sells protein powders and bars.

SOURCE OLLY

Related Links

http://www.olly.com

