Olmeca Altos® Enlists "Bachelor in Paradise" Newlyweds to Tackle Date Night Indecision

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Usher in the Season of Love with New Ready-to-Serve Margaritas

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many couples often face the "What should we do tonight?" conundrum with blank stares. Olmeca Altos, the award-winning tequila, is partnering with decision-making app Cobble to help solve this age-old date night dilemma, with help from Bachelor in Paradise newlyweds Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. Inspired by Altos' new Ready-to-Serve Strawberry Margarita, a collection of "Date Night Guides" seek to minimize the decision-making process so that couples can focus on what matters most: each other.

Inspired by Altos’ new Ready-to-Serve Strawberry and Classic Lime Margarita, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt release a collection of “Date Night Guides” to minimize decision-making so that couples can focus on what matters most: each other. Photo Courtesy of Joanna Lin for Altos Tequila

When it comes to some of life's biggest - or smallest - decisions, communicating effectively so both partners in a relationship feel heard and satisfied can be no easy task! According to Seated , the average American couple spends 132 hours a year deciding what to eat, with 37% of couples admitting they regularly have a hard time agreeing. Drawing on this insight, Altos and Bachelor Nation's favorite couple are providing simple solutions to help couples navigate date night with ease.

"This is our first Valentine's Day together as a married couple and we are also finally living together in NYC, so it's a really exciting time for us," says Amabile. "But we can't always agree on what to do!" Pitt continues, "We were inspired by the elevated simplicity of Altos' Ready-to-Serve Margaritas and had so much fun compiling our favorite date night ideas, which we hope spark inspiration for other couples - because after all, less time planning means more time together."

Now available through the Cobble app, an all-in-one tool for indecisive couples, Joe and Serena's 'Date Night Guide" is the perfect antidote for lovers who are unsure of what to do, where to eat or drink, or even what to watch. Whether they're cooking up a romantic Taco Tuesday for two, checking out the latest Broadway show or exploring DIY self-care, Grocery Store Joe and wife, Serena, touch on different moods and themes to help spark new date night traditions, whether at-home or on the town.

"Smooth to sip and best when shared with a loved one, our portfolio of premium ready-to-serve margaritas – Classic Lime and the newly introduced Strawberry - simplifies and upgrades the at-home bar experience," says Justine Fisher, Brand Director of Agave Brands at Pernod Ricard USA. "As the quintessential couples app, Cobble is the perfect partner to amplify this innovation with fun and creative ways to bring partners closer together."

While the celebrity couple toasts to a new Season of Love, they hope to make date night decision-making as easy as uncorking a bottle of Altos' Ready-To-Serve Margarita: now available in Classic Lime and Strawberry. SRP: $19.99 / 750ml | 15% ABV | 5 Servings per bottle.

For more information, please visit OlmecaAltos.com and TryCobble.com or follow along on Instagram at @altostequila and @trycobble.

