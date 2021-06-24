Olon Announces Absolute Record Investments in Technology Platforms and R&D, Significant Expansion of Its High-containment Platform

MILAN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Group's new results have been announced by Olon, global leader of APIs production, upon the closure of the 2020 financial statements: the company confirms its trend of organic growth, the success of the integration process of the industrial and research and development activities of the numerous sites acquired in recent years, achieving its absolute historical record in terms of revenues, technical and R&D investments.

Olon closed its books with numbers that reflect a gradual and constant growth over the last five years: 65 million in strategic investments over 2021, focusing to boost most advanced technology platforms and expanding production capacity as well. The forward-looking strategy of the Italian Group focuses on production of highly potent active principles.

In the context of this exceptional international growth, the Rodano (Milan) site has been subject to major investments which have allowed the plant to significantly increase its production capacity and to raise its process quality standards, along with its environmental sustainability and the safety of its workers. The plant has extensive experience and capabilities in the development and manufacturing of highly potent APIs from clinical to commercial scale. In 2021 alone, the Rodano site received investments of 13 million to bolster it on several fronts.

Olon is pleased to announce the completion of a new highly potent API large scale production line, already available for customers. A new, highly automated production line, multi-purpose, and high-containment, suitable for the synthesis of highly active ingredients.

Rodano site, that relies on one of the most extensive expertise in handling highly potent pharmaceutical principles at global level, has raised the level of containment up to the actual standards and very large scale putting in place a set of primary and secondary containment designed to avoid the active substances diffusion in the working environment.

The line significantly strengthens the synthesis, finishing and drying section, to manage acid-based reactions and it can produce batches up to the significant quantity of 250 kg, with a necessary containment band of OEB5, for either highly active or highly toxic products (OEL 0,1-1 micrograms/m3).

