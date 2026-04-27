OluKai and the SPAM® Brand Serve Up a Limited-Edition Collaboration Inspired by Hawaii's Most Iconic Snack

The OluKai x SPAM® Collection blends together two island icons for a savory celebration of comfort and culinary staples

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two island icons are coming together for a craveable and comfortable collaboration. Launching April 27, premium footwear brand OluKai is teaming up with the SPAM® brand to announce the launch of the limited-edition OluKai x SPAM® Collection, a playful yet premium sandal lineup including two colorways inspired by one of Hawai'i's most beloved comfort foods: SPAM® musubi. The line combines OluKai's signature craftsmanship with design details inspired by the instantly recognizable SPAM® brand aesthetic.

OluKai x SPAM®

The OluKai x SPAM® Collection includes two distinct design inspirations. The Musubi Edition draws directly from the layers of the classic snack, with textured strap details and color blocking inspired by rice, nori, and the signature SPAM® slice on top. The Heritage Colorway pays tribute to the instantly recognizable SPAM® can, featuring the brand's iconic blue and yellow palette in a bold, nostalgic design.

Designed to capture the spirit of island culture, the collection celebrates the deep connection between the SPAM® brand and Hawai'i, where the product has been a staple in family kitchens for generations. The state consumes more SPAM® products per capita than anywhere else in the United States , and dishes like SPAM® musubi have become an everyday favorite for locals and visitors alike. Through this line, OluKai translates that cultural touchstone into a sandal that delivers all-terrain comfort with breezy island style.

OluKai's best-selling 'Ohana sandal takes on two forms to pay homage to the brand's eye-catching blue and yellow can, pairing these two brands together for the ultimate, iconic summer staple. Inspired by the Hawaiian Islands, every pair of OluKai shoes blends craftsmanship, timeless style, and unmatched comfort and the OluKai x SPAM® Collection bring a playful, craveable collab to life, canned to perfection. Like all OluKai products, each pair supports the company's ongoing mission to give back to the communities that inspire it.

"We're beyond excited to team up with OluKai for a collaboration that brings together two island originals in an unexpected way," said Robbie Koons, senior brand manager of the SPAM® brand. "It's a chance to celebrate the island community that has championed the SPAM® brand for generations and to have a little fun while we're at it."

"SPAM® products are a true staple and a meaningful part of Hawai'i's food culture," said Matt Lindauer, SVP of Creative for OluKai. "Bringing that spirit into one of our most loved sandals felt like a natural way to celebrate island life."

The collection is available in both men's and women's sizing and retails for $80. The OluKai x SPAM® Collection will be available while supplies last at OluKai retail stores and OluKai.com, starting April 27. With its blend of island nostalgia and everyday comfort, this partnership invites fans to step into a little taste of Hawai'i - no shelf life required.

About OluKai:

OluKai is a sought-after lifestyle brand that believes everyone, no matter where they are, can live Aloha. OluKai products feature thoughtful design elements and handcrafted details inspired by the ocean lifestyle. In addition to their own growing footprint of retail locations in Hawaiʻi, OluKai is committed to partnering with best-of-class retailers with whom they share an unwavering pursuit of excellence. OluKai's spirit is shared by others through the Ama OluKai Foundation, a 501(c)(3) created to formalize the company's giveback initiatives. Every OluKai sold supports Ama OluKai Foundation's mission in Hawaiʻi. OluKai is one of less than 4,000 brands worldwide to be Certified B-Corporation; in production, OluKai helps minimize waste water, reduce hazardous substances in manufacturing and build quality products that last longer, lessening their manufacturing footprint. For more information visit www.OluKai.com or #AnywhereAloha.

About the SPAM® Brand

This revolutionary product won over the hearts of soldiers, world leaders, celebrities, chefs, kids and parents. Future generations continue to enjoy it as a versatile, high-quality and great-tasting mealtime favorite. The whole world can't get enough of the iconic taste and the effortless creative potential contained within this iconic blue can. Fans of the brand can purchase SPAM® products and browse their favorite SPAM® merchandise at shop.spam.com . For more information on the SPAM® brand, including product information, recipes and where to buy, visit spam.com .

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SOURCE OluKai