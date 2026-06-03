OluKai Teams Up with Popular Podcast New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce for a Limited-Edition Comfort-Driven Collaboration

The Mea Ola Nu'u Sandal combines all-star style and everyday comfort, designed for life off the field

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the red zone to the comfort zone, premium footwear brand OluKai is partnering with New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, to launch a new take on Jason's favorite sandal, the Mea Ola Nu'u, just in time for Father's Day. Inspired by the brothers' wildly popular New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast with nods to the Kelces' legendary NFL careers, the collaboration celebrates authenticity and a commitment to comfort, no matter the setting.

New Heights x OluKai

Built on OluKai's bestselling Mea Ola sandal, a longtime favorite of Jason Kelce, the exclusive Mea Ola Nu'u brings a football-inspired design lens to a premium leather silhouette with all-star appeal. Crafted with full-grain leathers that nod to vintage pigskins and classic helmets, the sandal features decorative stitching and details that echo traditional football lacing and paneling. Subtle, no-fill laser and stitched logos create an aged, heritage feel, while custom touches - including Jason and Travis Kelce's gold foil signatures and a "New Heights Equipment Co." stamp - add a layer of storytelling. The relaxed yet elevated design balances comfort and fashion, perfect for fans who do it all.

Hosted by the Kelce brothers, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce has earned its reputation as football's funniest family podcast. Listeners enjoy insider access to league news, game recaps, and personal stories, alongside humorous brotherly banter and conversations with high-profile guests. The show offers a behind-the-scenes look at life on and beyond the field - an energy that carries through to the collaboration's sandal, with a laid-back design to bring the off-duty, easygoing spirit to every step, whether fans are heading to the game, the grill, or the couch.

A legacy Hawai'i staple, every pair of OluKai footwear is crafted with a commitment to quality and care. The Mea Ola Nu'u continues that tradition by merging premium materials with personality-driven design - perfect for fans of the game, the podcast, and effortless comfort alike.

The New Heights x OluKai Mea Ola Nu'u retails for $160 will be available in men's sizing at KelceClubhouse.com starting today and on OluKai.com, and in OluKai retail stores on June 9th while supplies last for anyone who believes comfort should never take a backseat, even in the offseason.

About OluKai:

OluKai is a sought-after lifestyle brand that believes everyone, no matter where they are, can live Aloha. OluKai products feature thoughtful design elements and handcrafted details inspired by the ocean lifestyle. In addition to their own growing footprint of retail locations in Hawaiʻi, OluKai is committed to partnering with best-of-class retailers with whom they share an unwavering pursuit of excellence. OluKai's spirit is shared by others through the Ama OluKai Foundation, a 501(c)(3) created to formalize the company's giveback initiatives. Every OluKai sold supports Ama OluKai Foundation's mission in Hawaiʻi. OluKai is one of less than 4,000 brands worldwide to be Certified B-Corporation; in production, OluKai helps minimize waste water, reduce hazardous substances in manufacturing and build quality products that last longer, lessening their manufacturing footprint. For more information visit www.OluKai.com or #AnywhereAloha.

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SOURCE OluKai