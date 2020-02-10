Olymp Trade Has Now Introduced MetaTrader 4

When creating an Olymp Trade MT4 trading account, users can choose the service rate that suits them best. There are two types of trading accounts available:

Standard — no commission for opening a position

— no commission for opening a position ECN — really narrow spread

A SWAP free option is yet another benefit provided by Olymp Trade. The classic Swap was replaced by a fixed commission. Customers can enable this option free of charge when creating a new account.

MetaTrader 4 gives traders plenty of useful services and tools:

Ability to use trading advisors

A large selection of tools for market analysis

Economic news in online mode

Cross-platform functions: trade using a desktop terminal, smartphone or a web version of the program

Customers can also create an unlimited number of live and demo accounts on the company website, edit passwords and set the leverage.

The broker's experts regularly provide free training on how to use the MT4 functionality and market analysis successfully. Information on MetaTrader 4 is also available on the company's official blog.

