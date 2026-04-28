OLYMPIA FIELDS POLICE DEPARTMENT UNANIMOUSLY VOTES FOR TEAMSTERS REPRESENTATION

Law Enforcement Secure the Backing of North America's Strongest Union

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrol officers, corporals, and sergeants at the Olympia Fields Police Department have voted to join Teamsters Local 700.

"We are proud to stand with the men and women of the Olympia Fields Police Department. These officers showed tremendous courage and solidarity in demanding the representation they deserve," said Ramon Williams, President of Local 700. "Local 700 is committed to fighting alongside them every step of the way, at the bargaining table and beyond."

The Olympia Fields Police Department was previously represented by another union that did not provide adequate support to the members. Turnover was high and the employer repeatedly violated the contract with no repercussions, and workers knew they needed stronger representation.

"We knew we deserved better because we are worth it," said Officer Rhonda Jones. "Now we can celebrate in pure joy knowing we have selected the best and strongest union for our brothers and sisters in blue. We just want a better quality of life to help us serve the community we swore to protect and provide a service for. We refuse to stop fighting for what is right."

Teamsters Local 700 represents public sector workers in a variety of classifications in Cook County, and throughout the public sector of Illinois. For more information, please visit teamsterslocal700.com.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 700