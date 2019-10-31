Olympia Sports Selects SB360 Capital Partners As Exclusive Agent To Conduct Closing Sale For 76 Stores
Oct 31, 2019, 12:30 ET
WESTBROOK, Maine, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Sports, the prominent Maine based athletic footwear and apparel chain, has selected SB360 Capital Partners LLC (www.sb360.com), as their exclusive agent to conduct "Store Closing" sales in 76 stores. Olympia, which was recently acquired by sports retailer JackRabbit, will continue to operate its remaining 75 stores under the Olympia Sports' banner. The 76 closing stores were not part of the acquisition.
The "Store Closing" sale starts Friday, November 1, and includes $44,000,000 of inventory from the top brands in athletic footwear and apparel. Storewide discounts will be offered on all Men's, Women's and Kids' sneakers, running shoes, basketball shoes, boots, joggers, sweatpants, hoodies, sweatshirts, long and short sleeved t-shirts, coats, socks, hats, and much more.
Olympia Sports opened their first store in 1975 in South Portland, Maine. Over the course of the next 44 years Olympia developed a premium athletic brand assortment sold in more than 150 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest.
Aaron Miller, Executive Vice President of SB360, said "Olympia Sports has been the destination store for sports enthusiasts throughout New England and beyond for decades. Because of their reputation in the markets they serve, the "Store Closing" discounts offered off Olympia's already competitive prices will make for a very fast-paced sale."
"The Olympia Sports stores occupy a space as the home-town favorite in most of the communities where the stores are located," said Ziggy Schaffer, Executive Vice President of SB360. "They're well known for providing superior customer service and offering great value on authentic athletic footwear and apparel. With liquidation pricing, Olympia's shoppers will have an opportunity to get the best product at the lowest price."
"The holidays are quickly approaching," Mr. Miller said. "There's no need to wait for Black Friday deals with Olympia's store closing discounts starting this weekend."
SB360 Capital Partners is one of North America's largest and most experienced companies providing asset disposition and advisory services. Over the last few months, SB360 has worked with retailers as diverse as Fred's Inc., Charlotte Russe, A'Gaci, Charming Charlie, and others to conduct liquidation and Store Closing events in more than 2,000 stores.
OLYMPIA SPORTS CLOSING LOCATIONS
|
Connecticut
|
Branhaven Plaza
|
1060 West Main St
|
Branford
|
06405
|
Bristol Commons Mall
|
123 Farmington Ave
|
Bristol
|
06010
|
Danbury Fair Mall
|
7 Backus Ave
|
Danbury
|
06816
|
Killingly Commons
|
2129 Killingly Commons Drive
|
Killingly
|
06241
|
Fairfield Plaza
|
116 Danbury Road
|
New Milford
|
06776
|
Sand Hill Plaza
|
228 South Main St
|
Newtown
|
06470
|
Compo Shopping Center
|
403 Post Road East
|
Westport
|
06881
|
Eastbrook Mall
|
95 Storrs Rd
|
Willimantic
|
06226
|
Delaware
|
Seaford Village
|
22982 Sussex Highway
|
Seaford
|
19973
|
Massachusetts
|
Auburn Mall
|
385 Southbridge St
|
Auburn
|
01501
|
Prudential Center
|
800 Boylston St
|
Boston
|
02199
|
Westgate Mall
|
200 Westgate Drive
|
Brockton
|
02301
|
Burlington Mall
|
75 Middlesex Tpke
|
Burlington
|
01803
|
Eastgate Plaza
|
288 Chelmsford St
|
Chelmsford
|
01824
|
Berdon Plaza
|
25 Berdon Way
|
Fairhaven
|
02719
|
Franklin Village Shopping Center
|
85 Franklin Village Dr
|
Franklin
|
02038
|
Timpany Plaza
|
356 Timpany Blvd.
|
Gardner
|
01440
|
Gloucester Crossing
|
331 Gloucester Crossing Rd
|
Gloucester
|
01930
|
Harwich Commons Shop. Plaza
|
1475 Orleans Rd
|
Harwich
|
02645
|
The Mall At Whitney Field
|
100 Commercial Rd.
|
Leominster
|
01453
|
Sunrise Plaza
|
1201 Bridge St
|
Lowell
|
01850-1293
|
Solomon Pond Mall
|
601 Donald Lynch Blvd
|
Marlborough
|
01752
|
Market Basket Plaza
|
25 Storey Ave
|
Newburyport
|
01950
|
North Andover Mall
|
350 Winthrop Ave
|
North Andover
|
1845
|
Emerald Square Mall
|
224 Emerald Square
|
North Attleboro
|
02760
|
Skaket Corner Shopping Center
|
9 West Rd
|
Orleans
|
02653
|
North River Plaza
|
125 Church St
|
Pembroke
|
02359
|
Rowley Marketplace
|
225 Newburyport Tpke
|
Rowley
|
01969-2011
|
Eastfield Mall
|
1655 Boston Rd
|
Springfield
|
01129
|
Silver City Galleria
|
2 Galleria Mall Dr
|
Taunton
|
02780
|
Gibbs Crossing
|
350 Palmer Rd
|
Ware
|
01082
|
Maryland
|
Aberdeen Marketplace
|
1016 Beards Hill Road
|
Aberdeen
|
21001-2315
|
Big Elk Shopping Center
|
143 Big Elk Mall
|
Elkton
|
21921-5912
|
North East Plaza
|
103 North East Plaza
|
North East
|
21901
|
Lake Shore Plaza
|
4159 Mountain Rd
|
Pasadena
|
21122
|
Maine
|
Bangor Mall
|
663 Stillwater Ave
|
Bangor
|
04401
|
Reny's Plaza
|
1 Belmont Ave
|
Belfast
|
04915
|
Biddeford Crossing
|
118 Shops Way
|
Biddeford
|
04005
|
Hannaford Plaza
|
121 Hannaford Dr
|
Farmington
|
04938
|
Freeport Square
|
140 Main St
|
Freeport
|
04032
|
The Center For Shopping Plaza
|
1364 Main St
|
Sanford
|
04073
|
South Paris
|
243 Main St
|
South Paris
|
04281
|
Wells Retail Center
|
913 Post Rd
|
Wells
|
04090
|
New Hampshire
|
Epping Crossing
|
31 Fresh River Rd
|
Epping
|
03042
|
Stop 'n Shop Plaza
|
137 Portsmouth Ave
|
Exeter
|
03833
|
Wal-mart Plaza
|
1458 Lakeshore Rd
|
Gilford
|
03249
|
Meredith Shopping Center
|
38 NH Rte 25
|
Meredith
|
03253
|
Fox Run Mall
|
50 Fox Run Rd
|
Newington
|
03801
|
Plaistow Shopping Center
|
34 Plaistow Road
|
Plaistow
|
03865
|
Cheshire Marketplace
|
497 Rte 202
|
Rindge
|
03461
|
New Jersey
|
Ocean Heights Shopping Center
|
31 Bethel Road
|
Somers Point
|
8244
|
New York
|
Wegman's Plaza
|
6544 4th Section Road
|
Brockport
|
14420
|
Roseland Center
|
3225 State Route 364
|
Canandaigua
|
14424
|
Putnam Plaza
|
1886 Route 6
|
Carmel
|
10512-2355
|
Hannaford Plaza
|
19 Clifton Country Rd
|
Clifton Park
|
12065
|
Cortlandville Crossing
|
854 State Rte 13
|
Cortland
|
13045
|
Delaware Plaza
|
180 Delaware Ave
|
Delmar
|
12054
|
Geneva Centre
|
321 Hamilton St
|
Geneva
|
14456
|
Widewaters Commons At Greenport
|
424 Fairview Ave
|
Hudson
|
12534-1063
|
Cold Brook Plaza
|
45 Hadjis Way
|
Lake Placid
|
12946-1270
|
Martin's Plaza
|
5837 South Transit Rd
|
Lockport
|
14094
|
New Paltz Plaza
|
24 New Paltz Plaza
|
New Paltz
|
12561
|
Price Chopper Plaza
|
137 State Road Rte 104
|
Oswego
|
13126
|
Pennsylvania
|
Chambersburg Crossing
|
909 Norland Avenue
|
Chambersburg
|
17201
|
Clarion Mall
|
22631 Route 68
|
Clarion
|
16214
|
7647 Lake Raystown Shop Ctr.
|
7647 Lake Raystown Shop Ctr
|
Huntingdon
|
16652
|
Hilltop Plaza
|
2 Hilltop Plaza
|
Kittanning
|
16201-8906
|
Shrewsbury Commons
|
570 Shrewsbury Commons Ave
|
Shrewsbury
|
17361
|
Loyal Plaza
|
1911 E 3rd St
|
Williamsport
|
17701
|
Rhode Island
|
Westerly Crossings
|
143 Franklin Street
|
Westerly
|
02891
|
Walnut Hill Plaza
|
1500 Diamond Hill Rd
|
Woonsocket
|
02895
|
Virginia
|
The Marketplace At Stafford
|
1240 Stafford Marketplace
|
Stafford
|
22556
|
Warrenton Village Shopping Ctr.
|
251 W Lee Highway
|
Warrenton
|
20186
|
Vermont
|
Royal Square Mall
|
766 Putney Rd
|
Brattleboro
|
05301
|
Green Mtn. Mall
|
2000 Memorial Dr
|
Saint Johnsbury
|
05403
|
University Mall
|
155 Dorset St
|
South Burlington
|
05819
About SB360 Capital Partners LLC
SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment, and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. A lending affiliate, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.
About Olympia Sports
Olympia Sports was originally established in 1975 at the Maine Mall in South Portland, ME and currently operates more than 150 convenient brick and mortar locations while also serving online customers via their e-commerce site, www.olympiasports.net. Olympia Sports has been a leader and household name when it comes to providing premium athletic specialty brands, sporting goods and superior customer service to their customers and local communities throughout the Northeast & Mid-Atlantic.
