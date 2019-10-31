Olympia Sports Selects SB360 Capital Partners As Exclusive Agent To Conduct Closing Sale For 76 Stores

WESTBROOK, Maine, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Sports, the prominent Maine based athletic footwear and apparel chain, has selected SB360 Capital Partners LLC (www.sb360.com), as their exclusive agent to conduct "Store Closing" sales in 76 stores. Olympia, which was recently acquired by sports retailer JackRabbit, will continue to operate its remaining 75 stores under the Olympia Sports' banner. The 76 closing stores were not part of the acquisition.

The "Store Closing" sale starts Friday, November 1, and includes $44,000,000 of inventory from the top brands in athletic footwear and apparel. Storewide discounts will be offered on all Men's, Women's and Kids' sneakers, running shoes, basketball shoes, boots, joggers, sweatpants, hoodies, sweatshirts, long and short sleeved t-shirts, coats, socks, hats, and much more.

Olympia Sports opened their first store in 1975 in South Portland, Maine. Over the course of the next 44 years Olympia developed a premium athletic brand assortment sold in more than 150 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest.

Aaron Miller, Executive Vice President of SB360, said "Olympia Sports has been the destination store for sports enthusiasts throughout New England and beyond for decades. Because of their reputation in the markets they serve, the "Store Closing" discounts offered off Olympia's already competitive prices will make for a very fast-paced sale."

"The Olympia Sports stores occupy a space as the home-town favorite in most of the communities where the stores are located," said Ziggy Schaffer, Executive Vice President of SB360. "They're well known for providing superior customer service and offering great value on authentic athletic footwear and apparel. With liquidation pricing, Olympia's shoppers will have an opportunity to get the best product at the lowest price."

"The holidays are quickly approaching," Mr. Miller said. "There's no need to wait for Black Friday deals with Olympia's store closing discounts starting this weekend."

SB360 Capital Partners is one of North America's largest and most experienced companies providing asset disposition and advisory services. Over the last few months, SB360 has worked with retailers as diverse as Fred's Inc., Charlotte Russe, A'Gaci, Charming Charlie, and others to conduct liquidation and Store Closing events in more than 2,000 stores.

