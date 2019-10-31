Olympia Sports Selects SB360 Capital Partners As Exclusive Agent To Conduct Closing Sale For 76 Stores

SB360 Capital Partners LLC

Oct 31, 2019, 12:30 ET

WESTBROOK, Maine, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Sports, the prominent Maine based athletic footwear and apparel chain, has selected SB360 Capital Partners LLC (www.sb360.com), as their exclusive agent to conduct "Store Closing" sales in 76 stores. Olympia, which was recently acquired by sports retailer JackRabbit, will continue to operate its remaining 75 stores under the Olympia Sports' banner. The 76 closing stores were not part of the acquisition.

The "Store Closing" sale starts Friday, November 1, and includes $44,000,000 of inventory from the top brands in athletic footwear and apparel. Storewide discounts will be offered on all Men's, Women's and Kids' sneakers, running shoes, basketball shoes, boots, joggers, sweatpants, hoodies, sweatshirts, long and short sleeved t-shirts, coats, socks, hats, and much more.

Olympia Sports opened their first store in 1975 in South Portland, Maine.  Over the course of the next 44 years Olympia developed a premium athletic brand assortment sold in more than 150 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest.

Aaron Miller, Executive Vice President of SB360, said "Olympia Sports has been the destination store for sports enthusiasts throughout New England and beyond for decades. Because of their reputation in the markets they serve, the "Store Closing" discounts offered off Olympia's already competitive prices will make for a very fast-paced sale."

"The Olympia Sports stores occupy a space as the home-town favorite in most of the communities where the stores are located," said Ziggy Schaffer, Executive Vice President of SB360. "They're well known for providing superior customer service and offering great value on authentic athletic footwear and apparel. With liquidation pricing, Olympia's shoppers will have an opportunity to get the best product at the lowest price."

"The holidays are quickly approaching," Mr. Miller said. "There's no need to wait for Black Friday deals with Olympia's store closing discounts starting this weekend."

SB360 Capital Partners is one of North America's largest and most experienced companies providing asset disposition and advisory services. Over the last few months, SB360 has worked with retailers as diverse as Fred's Inc., Charlotte Russe, A'Gaci, Charming Charlie, and others to conduct liquidation and Store Closing events in more than 2,000 stores.

OLYMPIA SPORTS CLOSING LOCATIONS

Connecticut


Branhaven Plaza  

1060 West Main St  

Branford  

06405

Bristol Commons Mall  

123 Farmington Ave  

Bristol  

06010

Danbury Fair Mall  

7 Backus Ave

Danbury  

06816

Killingly Commons  

2129 Killingly Commons Drive  

Killingly  

06241

Fairfield Plaza  

116 Danbury Road

New Milford  

06776

Sand Hill Plaza  

228 South Main St

Newtown  

06470

Compo Shopping Center  

403 Post Road East  

Westport  

06881

Eastbrook Mall  

95 Storrs Rd

Willimantic  

06226




Delaware


Seaford Village  

22982 Sussex Highway  

Seaford  

19973




Massachusetts


Auburn Mall  

385 Southbridge St

Auburn  

01501

Prudential Center  

800 Boylston St

Boston  

02199

Westgate Mall  

200 Westgate Drive

Brockton  

02301

Burlington Mall  

75 Middlesex Tpke

Burlington  

01803

Eastgate Plaza  

288 Chelmsford St

Chelmsford  

01824

Berdon Plaza  

25 Berdon Way  

Fairhaven  

02719

Franklin Village Shopping Center  

85 Franklin Village Dr  

Franklin  

02038

Timpany Plaza  

356 Timpany Blvd.  

Gardner  

01440

Gloucester Crossing  

331 Gloucester Crossing Rd  

Gloucester  

01930

Harwich Commons Shop. Plaza  

1475 Orleans Rd

Harwich  

02645

The Mall At Whitney Field  

100 Commercial Rd.

Leominster  

01453

Sunrise Plaza  

1201 Bridge St

Lowell  

01850-1293

Solomon Pond Mall  

601 Donald Lynch Blvd

Marlborough  

01752

Market Basket Plaza  

25 Storey Ave

Newburyport  

01950

North Andover Mall  

350 Winthrop Ave

North Andover  

1845

Emerald Square Mall  

224 Emerald Square  

North Attleboro  

02760

Skaket Corner Shopping Center  

9 West Rd

Orleans  

02653

North River Plaza  

125 Church St

Pembroke  

02359

Rowley Marketplace  

225 Newburyport Tpke

Rowley  

01969-2011

Eastfield Mall  

1655 Boston Rd

Springfield  

01129

Silver City Galleria  

2 Galleria Mall Dr

Taunton  

02780

Gibbs Crossing  

350 Palmer Rd

Ware  

01082




Maryland


Aberdeen Marketplace  

1016 Beards Hill Road  

Aberdeen  

21001-2315

Big Elk Shopping Center  

143 Big Elk Mall  

Elkton  

21921-5912

North East Plaza  

103 North East Plaza  

North East  

21901

Lake Shore Plaza  

4159 Mountain Rd  

Pasadena  

21122




Maine


Bangor Mall  

663 Stillwater Ave

Bangor  

04401

Reny's Plaza  

1 Belmont Ave  

Belfast  

04915

Biddeford Crossing  

118 Shops Way  

Biddeford  

04005

Hannaford Plaza  

121 Hannaford Dr  

Farmington  

04938

Freeport Square  

140 Main St

Freeport  

04032

The Center For Shopping Plaza  

1364 Main St

Sanford  

04073

South Paris

243 Main St

South Paris  

04281

Wells Retail Center  

913 Post Rd

Wells  

04090




New Hampshire


Epping Crossing  

31 Fresh River Rd  

Epping  

03042

Stop 'n Shop Plaza  

137 Portsmouth Ave

Exeter  

03833

Wal-mart Plaza  

1458 Lakeshore Rd

Gilford  

03249

Meredith Shopping Center  

38 NH Rte 25

Meredith  

03253

Fox Run Mall  

50 Fox Run Rd

Newington  

03801

Plaistow Shopping Center  

34 Plaistow Road  

Plaistow  

03865

Cheshire Marketplace  

497 Rte 202

Rindge  

03461




New Jersey


Ocean Heights Shopping Center  

31 Bethel Road  

Somers Point  

8244




New York


Wegman's Plaza  

6544 4th Section Road  

Brockport  

14420

Roseland Center  

3225 State Route 364

Canandaigua  

14424

Putnam Plaza  

1886 Route 6

Carmel  

10512-2355

Hannaford Plaza  

19 Clifton Country Rd

Clifton Park  

12065

Cortlandville Crossing  

854 State Rte 13

Cortland  

13045

Delaware Plaza  

180 Delaware Ave

Delmar  

12054

Geneva Centre  

321 Hamilton St  

Geneva  

14456

Widewaters Commons At Greenport  

424 Fairview Ave

Hudson  

 12534-1063

Cold Brook Plaza  

45 Hadjis Way

Lake Placid  

 12946-1270

Martin's Plaza  

5837 South Transit Rd  

Lockport  

14094

New Paltz Plaza  

24 New Paltz Plaza  

New Paltz  

12561

Price Chopper Plaza  

137 State Road Rte 104

Oswego  

13126




Pennsylvania


Chambersburg Crossing  

909 Norland Avenue  

Chambersburg  

17201

Clarion Mall  

22631 Route 68

Clarion  

16214

7647 Lake Raystown Shop Ctr.  

7647 Lake Raystown Shop Ctr  

Huntingdon  

16652

Hilltop Plaza  

2 Hilltop Plaza  

Kittanning  

16201-8906

Shrewsbury Commons  

570 Shrewsbury Commons Ave  

Shrewsbury  

17361

Loyal Plaza  

1911 E 3rd St  

Williamsport  

17701




Rhode Island


Westerly Crossings  

143 Franklin Street

Westerly  

02891

Walnut Hill Plaza  

1500 Diamond Hill Rd

Woonsocket  

02895




Virginia


The Marketplace At Stafford  

1240 Stafford Marketplace  

Stafford  

22556

Warrenton Village Shopping Ctr.  

251 W Lee Highway  

Warrenton  

20186




Vermont


Royal Square Mall  

766 Putney Rd

Brattleboro  

05301

Green Mtn. Mall  

2000 Memorial Dr

Saint Johnsbury  

05403

University Mall  

155 Dorset St

South Burlington  

05819

About SB360 Capital Partners LLC

SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment, and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. A lending affiliate, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

About Olympia Sports

Olympia Sports was originally established in 1975 at the Maine Mall in South Portland, ME and currently operates more than 150 convenient brick and mortar locations while also serving online customers via their e-commerce site, www.olympiasports.net. Olympia Sports has been a leader and household name when it comes to providing premium athletic specialty brands, sporting goods and superior customer service to their customers and local communities throughout the Northeast & Mid-Atlantic.

