Olympian and American Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik Stars in Eyemart Express' New Ecommerce Campaign

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National optical retailer Eyemart Express is partnering with Olympian and American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik to promote the optical retailer's new omnichannel eye health experience. Launching Nov. 1, the video-centric campaign spotlights Nedoroscik, who gained notoriety for sporting his glasses and clinching bronze medals for Team USA with his pommel horse routine at the Paris Games, and the ease, speed, and convenience of online shopping—an extension of Eyemart Express' brand and value proposition.

Eyemart Express' video series with Nedoroscik humorously showcases his gymnastic prowess and athleticism in a variety of locales, including an Eyemart Express store, eye doctor's office, and on-set trailer—a nod to his on-the-go lifestyle while appearing on Dancing with the Stars. Thus, inspiring fans and customers to shop and schedule eye exams anywhere at the click of a button on the optical retailer's new and intuitive e-commerce website.

"Our partnership with Stephen amplifies how excellence and staying true to yourself, all qualities embodied in his gymnastics career, align with Eyemart Express' commitment to provide our customers with a best-in-class digital eye health experience wherever they are," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer. "Stephen uses his platform as an Olympian to educate people about eye health and show that wearing glasses doesn't limit your dreams or capabilities. Altogether, these are the pillars of success we share with Stephen, and we're thrilled to further amplify those values with this campaign."

Eyemart Express' new e-commerce platform allows customers to shop the retailer's extensive assortment of glasses and sunglasses for adults and kids—along with Nedoroscik's picks. Plus, the platform provides virtual try-on sessions and the ability to book comprehensive eye exams. The optical retailer's in-store "Glasses in a Blink" promise extends to its online platform, making free next-day shipping available to shoppers thanks to eyewear being crafted in the retailer's local lens labs across the country.

"I'm honored to partner with Eyemart Express and be part of their commitment to making eye health more accessible," adds Nedoroscik. "Just like in gymnastics, the right gear is essential to success, and Eyemart Express makes it easier than ever to find the right glasses with their new e-commerce technology."

Beginning Nov. 1, explore Eyemart Express' collaboration with Nedoroscik and shop for new glasses from the comfort of your home at eyemartexpress.com/ForTheWin.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express is more than just a local eye care provider—we are eye care experts embedded in the fabric of our local communities. Doctor-founded in 1990, Eyemart Express has grown alongside our customers and their families, bringing quality and accessible eye care services to each town we serve. Deep affiliations with local optometrists, on-site technicians, and in-house labs enable us to deliver over 80% of glasses in one hour in our 252 stores nationwide. We offer a seamless blend of the latest technology, comprehensive eye care, and genuine human connection to deliver glasses "Made Today – Shipped Tomorrow," to any location in the United States, making Eyemart Express faster than any other eyewear brand. The company ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit eyemartexpress.com.

